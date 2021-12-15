New Albany Fire Department presents annual awards By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Lynn West Managing Editor Author email Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Chief Mark Whiteside displays the new plaque listing winners of the Firefighter of the Year Award. By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Burke Hunter was named Firefighter of the Year. By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Assistant Fire Chief Mark Sides received a plaque in honor of 25 years of service. By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette David Williams, who is retiring, also received a plaque commemorating 25 years of service. By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette The Care and Compassion Award went to Heath Brown, left, and Eddie Latham By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Josh Self was named Driver of the Year. This is his third win for the award. By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Justin Howard received the Future Leadership Award By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Allen Dunnam received the Grandfather Award By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette David Williams received the Leading by Example Award By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette David Williams' crew presented him with an engraved commemorative fire axe. By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The New Albany Fire Department awarded several firefighters for outstanding achievement in various categories at their annual Christmas dinner this past Friday.Fire Chief Mark Whiteside thanked everyone for their dedication and service, highlighting some of the achievements for the year.He then presented awards.Allen Dunnam was given the Grandfather Award.Josh Self was the recipient of the best Driver Award. Whiteside noted that this is Self’s third win.David Williams was winner of the Lead by Example Award for his years of hard work and leadership.The Future Leadership Award went to Justin Howard with Whiteside noting his taking the lead in EMT training and certification for the department. This is the second time he has won.The Care and Compassion Award went to Heath Brown and Eddie Latham. This included their work in non-fire calls such as emergency or medical assistance needs.Whiteside presented two plaques in honor of 25 years of service.One went to David Williams, who is retiring this month.The other went to Assistant Chief Mark Sides, who is not retiring.Burke Hunter was announced as Firefighter of the Year, for his willingness to work and help well beyond his job description.Williams’ crew also presented him with a ceremonial engraved fireman’s axe in a handmade display case in honor of his retirement. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Managing Editor Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette. Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 60° Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 11:28 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Dual credit biology students get virtual reality lab experience 1 hr ago New Albany Moore and Childs selected for state honors band 1 hr ago New Albany Feature on Walter Johnson 1 hr ago New Albany Viet Nam veterans honored with Quilts of Valor ceremony 1 hr ago New Albany Firefighters respond to two different types of calls over weekend 1 hr ago New Albany New airport terminal building now in service 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists