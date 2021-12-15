The New Albany Fire Department awarded several firefighters for outstanding achievement in various categories at their annual Christmas dinner this past Friday.

Fire Chief Mark Whiteside thanked everyone for their dedication and service, highlighting some of the achievements for the year.

He then presented awards.

Allen Dunnam was given the Grandfather Award.

Josh Self was the recipient of the best Driver Award. Whiteside noted that this is Self’s third win.

David Williams was winner of the Lead by Example Award for his years of hard work and leadership.

The Future Leadership Award went to  Justin Howard with Whiteside noting his taking the lead in EMT training and certification for the department. This is the second time he has won.

The Care and Compassion Award went to Heath Brown and Eddie Latham. This included their work in non-fire calls such as emergency or medical assistance needs.

Whiteside presented two plaques in honor of 25 years of service.

One went to David Williams, who is retiring this month.

The other went to Assistant Chief Mark Sides, who is not retiring.

Burke Hunter was announced as Firefighter of the Year, for his willingness to work and help well beyond his job description.

Williams’ crew also presented him with a ceremonial engraved fireman’s axe in a handmade display case in honor of his retirement.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

