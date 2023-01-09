NEW ALBANY — A retired Myrtle schoolteacher who died after fire destroyed her house Saturday night, Jan. 7, became that city’s first fire fatality in more than 10 years, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally, but a precise cause and point of origin haven’t been determined yet, and investigation is continuing, Chief Whiteside said Monday morning.
Pam Mitchell, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene due to smoke inhalation and severe burns. No autopsy is planned, according to Union County Coroner Pam Boman.
She said Mitchell was “debilitated due to recent back surgery and a significant history of back problems.” Funeral arrangements are pending, she said Monday afternoon.
The woman lived alone in the house. Multiple cats — believed to be her pets — died in the blaze.
A car in the carport was destroyed. There was no damage to neighboring structures.
Said Chief Whiteside Monday afternoon: “She was a retired kindergarten teacher who had taught at Myrtle for 30 years. Several of my firefighters from Myrtle recalled her being their kindergarten teacher.”
Firefighters received a report at 11:02 p.m. Saturday of a house fire with possible entrapment at 203 Hampton.
Firefighters who arrived on scene about four minutes later found the house about 60 percent involved.
“We had received reports that someone was probably in the house, so I gathered a crew and did what’s called a VES (vent, enter and search).
“We located what was believed to be a bedroom window and made entry,” Chief Whiteside said.
They located the victim in a hallway, and a second crew was dispatched into the house to provide additional manpower to help bring her out.
“She was turned over to personnel from Priority Baptist Memorial Union County EMS, and the Union County Coroner was notified to come to the scene,” the fire chief said.
After firefighters retrieved the victim, “what had been a rescue effort changed to extinguishing the fire,” he said.
Due to the fire’s size, the physical exertion and stress of the situation, and the possible need for more help for the firefighters in a structure — always a risky situation if something went wrong — “we put out a call for assistance to county firefighters,” he said.
Firefighters from Center, North Haven, Myrtle, Southeast, and West Union Center soon showed up.
There was strong turnout from others as well.
“New Albany police, Union County deputies and Baptist Priority EMS were there about the same time as us. They helped us set up, lay out gear and gain entry to the structure.
“It was an ‘all hands on deck’ situation, and all titles went out the door when it came to helping us,” the chief said.
“We originally believed the house — a wood frame structure with brick exterior and a shingled roof — was a single story, but after we got inside we found it had been added onto — an inner staircase had been built leading to an upstairs bedroom,” he said.
“The fire had broken through the roof, and we were having trouble accessing under the roof, so we brought in our ladder truck, and used it to shoot water where it needed to be.
“We notified the State Fire Marshal of the situation. That’s standard procedure any time there’s a fire-related fatality,” the chief said.
He said the fire marshal arrived early Sunday morning, and has been on-scene most of the time since, investigating the scene.
“Although the fire remains under investigation, we believe the cause was accidental. We’ve found nothing that shows us anything different,” the chief said.
Firefighters have not yet determined a point of origin.
The home had an alarm system, and the company monitoring it notified 911 of the fire and its location, and 911 notified firefighters, he said.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 4 a.m. Sunday, and returned several times to make sure the fire had not re-ignited.
Weather was not a factor in the fire, and there were no injuries to firefighters.
The fire was Chief Whiteside’s first New Albany fatality since being appointed chief about three years ago.
He’s seen many fire fatalities since joining the department in 1993, however, he said.
—In other news from the department:
— In an eerie run-up to Saturday’s fatal fire, Thursday night, Jan. 5, firefighters were dispatched about 11:52 p.m., to Union Apartments at 701 Moss Hill Drive. after a caller told authorities there was a fire entrapment.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:54 p.m. to find no fire or entrapment, but did find a smoke-filled apartment, caused by something left too long on the stove.
Firefighters had the situation under control by 12:01 a.m.
Firefighters cleared the stovetop, opened all doors, vented the apartment, and returned to station several minutes later.
