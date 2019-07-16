The New Albany Fred’s store is closing after more than half a century of serving customers here.
The announcement came Friday in the latest round of closings by the Memphis-based company.
The company had already closed most stores in Northeast Mississippi.
As late as last week, some employees believed the store here might survive; this week, staff said they were not allowed to answer any questions about the closing and the Gazette was trying to get in touch with company management concerning timelines for the closing and any plans for employees.
The store’s fate had appeared more likely when a real estate sign appeared in front of the building several weeks ago (it has been reported that the company leases most of it buildings, owning few).
The company had already agreed to sell its pharmacy at about 180 stores in 10 southeastern states to Walgreens for $165 million this past fall. That reduced store traffic and business at the New Albany Fred’s.
Then, in April, the first of four rounds of store closing announces came out. The most recent announcement will leave the company, which did operate about 600 stores, with only about 80.
Employees could not say when Fred’s first came to New Albany but it operated in the building now occupied by Rutledge Publishing for some time. In fact, the parking lot behind that building and in front of the library is still called the old Fred’s parking lot by many. The business moved down Main Street to the current building about 1979, they said.
The store filled a niche in the downtown area offering an assortment of day-to-day goods, a pharmacy and in the past few years adding more grocery items.
Fred’s began in 1947 with a store in Coldwater and as it grew it opened headquarters in Memphis in 1953. It was one of the early dollar stores that now competes with businesses such as Family Dollar and Dollar Tree. Stores have been supplied by distribution centers in Memphis and Dublin, Ga. but the New Albany store has recently been getting inventory from Georgia. The Memphis Business Journal reported the company has sold its Memphis headquarters and warehouse to Montreal-based Olymbec for $8.25 million.
The first sign of trouble for the company may have come about two years ago.
Fred’s announced in December 2016 that it would acquire 865 stores as a result of the Walgreens-Rite Aid merger expected to close in 2017 for the price of $950 Million. The acquisition would have more than doubled the number of stores Fred’s currently operates. But in June 2017, Walgreens withdrew its plans to acquire Rite Aid amid some federal anti-trust concerns and instead decided to buy out half of their stores. That killed Fred’s planned acquisition of the Rite Aid stores.