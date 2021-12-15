New Albany Garden Club has enjoyed a productive fall season.
September kicked off with a wonderful Evening of Jazz in the Faulkner Garden. Tracy Vainisi and Carrie Rogers, club president and vice-president, were pleased to greet over 200 guests at the Union County Heritage Museum. Perfect weather, vintage cars, live music, food and drink made for a wonderful event.
In October, club members gathered at the home of Cassie Henson with guest speakers Lydia Charles and James Bridgforth who spoke on the work of historic preservation throughout the state and in the city of New Albany.
Angie Staten welcomed club members into her home for the November meeting. Landscape Architect Bob Mercier, who has been working with the New Albany Sustainability Advisory, shared an overview of landscape goals for New Albany’s Historic Downtown District.
As the club moves into winter, they will gather for a garden therapy activity with residents of Dogwood Assisted Living and meet to learn about the topics of sustainable gardening and environmental issues.
The New Albany Garden Club has enjoyed a year of activity throughout the community including meetings, celebrations, and beautification projects. Its members are looking forward to a wonderful year and wish the entire community a healthy and happy 2022.