New Albany Garden Club at NAES

New Albany Garden Club members Mary Webb, Betty Campbell and Carol Riddell visited Ninabeth Capaning's and Glen Reeder's EXCEL classes at New Albany Elementary School and presented information on the Great Backyard Bird Count.  Club members led the students in making bird feeders.  This year's Great Backyard Bird Count took place Feb. 14-17. Following an informative video on the Bird Count, the students created a list of common birds in our area which they used to count birds over Presidents Day weekend.  

david.johnson@journalinc.com

Tags

