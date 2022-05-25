Sometimes it frustratingly seems as if nothing is being accomplished in New Albany, but that’s not the case.
It’s just that people either don’t seem to be aware of some of the accomplishments, or put them all together.
As an indication that our community is making great strides with more on the horizon, Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud had a visit from the Mississippi Development Authority this past week.
Basically, they said they keep hearing about New Albany and wanted to come and take a look to see what we are doing.
To prepare for the meeting, she compiled a list of goals that have been achieved and others that are being worked on.
We asked for a copy so we could present some of them and upon reading them you should be even prouder of our community.
This is just a partial list of success and goals.
- Adopted Comprehensive Plan with implementation committee to be formed soon
- National Park Service Park Plan - outlines outdoor recreational needs on the Little Tallahatchie River and Park Along the River (grant funded)
- Connectivity Plan - outlines mobility and walkability needs including park area, North Side and B. F. Ford area (grant funded)
- Northside Park – new playground equipment installed (grant funded)
- Community Center – building renovations and new playground equipment and landscape (partially funded with grants)
- Downtown sidewalk and street design plan – in progress, addressing parking issues along with walkability and safety (partially grant funded)
- Retirement Community – Welcome Home Mississippi designation applied for with state team on site May 25-26
- Railroad Overpass plan – Connecting Munsford Drive and Sam T. Barkley Drive for safety reasons. Plan ready but needs funding
- Railroad Quiet Zone – Trains would no longer sound horns going through town, imperative for the redevelopment of downtown. In progress
- Historic Neighborhoods - grants have been approved through MDAH; affects property values, tax incentives and addresses mobility and walkability (grant funded)
- Railroad District Cleanup - redevelopment of downtown in beginning stages
- Extension of the Tanglefoot to Ripley - A regional and local economic game changer primarily being done by Tippah County people. In beginning stage
- · Downtown Historic District Comprehensive plan with Carter Avenue and Railroad District vision included - An economic impact component/marketing piece for future business recruitment and for downtown developers. Grants have been applied for to start the process (grant funded)
- ·Approval to hire a City/Urban Planner - Multiple people working on this, considered imperative by community development
- Completed city tree inventory of trees adjoining street areas
- Completed signs inventory; includes MDOT, Street and neighborhood signs
- New Visitor Center on the Tanglefoot has opened and is staffed. The Union County Library helps manage and uses the facility for their programing
- B. F. Ford Revitalization project – waiting to hear National Registry designation. – Afterwards, focus groups, future rehabbing and grant submission begins
- · Leadership Academy curriculum and first class is about to begin - program is being funded through UNITE and UCDA with sponsorships. Community Development will manage this fall
- Bankhead and Main Street at 100 percent occupancy – City needs more retail space. This is why vision and redevelopment in under-used areas around the city needs to be a priority for all of us. Property values will increase; spurs redevelopment. Northside will be surveyed in 2022 and Southside in 2023 by Certified Local Govt/MDAH
- Will be reviewing old jail, police station, LG&W building, B. F. Ford, Sam Mosely Juke Joint for Landmark designations and rehabilitation and repurposing through Mississippi Department of Archives and History programs. State department visit here is scheduled for June
- New Albany Next Commission is in beginning stages of forming. The purpose of this group will be a citizen-driven implementation group that will help direct future growth and development of their community
- · Tallahatchie River Authority has been created by the State through House Bill 1323 to bring more business and prosperity to the eight counties along the Tallahatchie River. This board will have authority to improve tourism and economic development within each community through redevelopment of the Tallahatchie River.
Community assets:
Tanglefoot Trail
Park Along the River
BNA Bank Park sportsplex and tennis center
A-rated schools
A -rated healthcare and hospital
Heritage Museum – award-winning facility and programing
Union County Library – award-winning facility and programing
Historic Downtown
Nationally recognized retail shops in our Historic District: Sugarees Bakery, Van-Atkins Jewelers, Magnolia Soap and Bath
Renovated Magnolia Civic Center
Renovated Community Center
New Airport Facility
New Dog Park
State Tourism Trails- Southern Literary Trail, Mississippi Blues Trail, Quilt Trail, Hallelujah Trail, Tallahatchie and Tanglefoot Trail – Wildflower trail is in the works
I sometimes fuss about the lack of progress in some areas here, but this is an incredible list and would be for a city of any size. Certainly we can always strive for improvement but should appreciate and be proud of how far we have come, thanks to the hard work of dedicated citizens. They deserve our thanks for making our community so much better.