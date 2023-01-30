The New Albany High School Musical marks its 61st year of excellence on stage, this year presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! Feb. 10-12.
“The legacy left behind by so many valued teachers and volunteers is what makes this program so special,” Director Mary Beth Muncie said. “Dating back to its first production in 1962, the NAHS Musical has long been a source of pride for our community.”
The cast was announced in October and rehearsals began immediately.
“Each year, the school musical brings so many exciting opportunities for our student body and our community,” said Muncie. “This year we are once again participating in The Orpheum Theatre’s High School Musical Awards. We will be performing for judges and will have the opportunity to represent our school on stage at The Orpheum in Memphis if chosen.”
The 2022 cast of “Hello, Dolly!” received nine nominations including an Overall Production nomination. They were honored to perform to a sold-out audience in the historic Orpheum Theater.
“Our musicals are so very special because of the involvement of our student body in casting, set design, costuming, make-up design, and the stage crew,” explained Muncie. “So many students get to be a part of an extensive production and make forever high school memories.”
The art classes instructed by Emily Murff, construction classes instructed by Rick Robbins, and theatre classes instructed by Muncie all work hand in hand to bring the musical to life, in addition to David Hopple, band director, Chris Russell, digital media instructor, and countless others.
“It’s a joy each year to see the musical evolve as we plan, prepare, and bring to fruition the visions and dreams of the musical staff,” says Emily Murff. “To see the kids' faces as they bow on the final production - that’s what it’s all about.”
“Being a part of the high school musical is an honor. To have grown up in the program, watching my parents direct, choreograph, design lights and build sets taught me important lessons that allow us to succeed as Mary Beth and I direct the musicals together,” said Phillip Nanney. “This will be our 25th production as a family, beginning back in 1998. It’s incredible to look back at the talent that has been developed and the love for theatre that has been cultivated in this district. We can see that now with the New Albany Middle School musical this past fall and the implementation of the New Albany Elementary School theatre classes in the past year.”
“Continuing excellence has been the cornerstone of the New Albany School District for many years. It’s wonderful to see the theatre program thriving in our district and continuing the excellence that has come before us,” says Muncie. “With the addition of our New Albany Middle School Musical and our theater education at New Albany Elementary School, we are laying the foundation for many more years of great theatrical productions in our town.”
Tickets for OKLAHOMA! can be purchased at www.namusical.eventbee.com. For ticket questions, please call (662) 534-1805. Performances are Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.
“We are so pleased to be able to continue the legacy of this wonderful tradition of high school productions,” said Dr. Lance Evans, Superintendent. “This is a time that our community looks forward to each year and it gives our student body a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the arts.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.