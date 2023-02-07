New Albany High School will present the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical OKLAHOMA! This weekend, Feb. 10-12.
The original 1943 production has been credited as being the first true theatre musical and contributing to the Golden Age of Broadway.
As one reviewer described the plot, set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s, this musical tells the story of two pairs of lovers. Curly is a cowboy who has trouble admitting his feelings to Laurey, as she does to him, because of their stubbornness. Judd, the hired hand at Laurey's farm, tries to come between them. Ado Annie is torn between Will, a cowboy who has strong feelings for her, and Ali Hakim, a peddler who's a ladies' man and doesn't want to marry her.
The cast was announced in October and rehearsals began immediately.
“Each year, the school musical brings so many exciting opportunities for our student body and our community,” said director Mary Beth Muncie. “This year we are once again participating in The Orpheum Theatre’s High School Musical Awards. We will be performing for judges and will have the opportunity to represent our school on stage at The Orpheum in Memphis if chosen.”
The 2022 cast of “Hello, Dolly!” received nine nominations including an Overall Production nomination. They were honored to perform to a sold-out audience in the historic Orpheum Theater.
Tickets for OKLAHOMA! can be purchased at www.namusical.eventbee.com. For ticket questions, please call (662) 534-1805. Performances are Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.
Cast of OKLAHOMA!
Curly - Whit Robbins
Laurey - Justise Hawkins
Aunt Eller - Josie Foster
Will Parker - Chandler Mathis
Jud Fry - Alex Coats
Ali Hakim - Jameson Garvey
Andrew Carnes - Cade Pipkin
Ado Annie Carnes - Kaycee Todd
Gertie Cummings - Logan Lee Robertson
Ike Skidmore - Mason Tate
Ellen - Morgan Pipkin
Cord Elam - Kevin Hernandez
Kate - Annsley Coleman
Fred - Will Speck
Virginia - Alexis Pittman
Slim - Braden Robinson
Vivian - Meredith Ohler
Dream Laurey - Regina Portis
Principal Dancers - Allie Bullock, Emily Ohler
Laurey’s Friends
Deliliah - Laura Preston Ranager
Emma - Lauren Hobson
Abilene - Gina Grace Lesley
Armina - Victoria Rutherford
Blythe - Emma Roaton
Agnes - Lizzie Moore
Ruthie Sue - Jamiya Lipford
Sylvie- Lucy King
Winnie - Jackie Guerrero
Claire - Landry Kent
Farmers
Mike - Owen Clayton
Joe - Cade Childs
Chalmers - Keaton Young
John - Owen Richey
Hank - Seth Vancil
Huck - Andy Jetter
Cowboys
Sam - Lelan Boulden
Tom - Gregory Nelson
Jackson - Issac Vega
Sawyer - Shandon Bramlitt
Roy - Maddox McKee
Women of the Oklahoma Territory
Emily Rutledge
Ella Porter
Abby Laney
Jayla Ingram
Jana Cornelius
Raeonna Dykes
Catherine Vazquez
Hannah Brown
Oklahoma Dance Company
Flower Girl - Maggie Grace Muncie
Lilly Shannon
Haylee Whiteside
Laken Hopkins
Leslie Castelan
Ella Rose McClain
Ashley Castelan
Ashley Vazquez
Candy Ordaz
Bella Brown
Carly Pegues
Josie Osorio
Jannell Ordaz
Lela Trout
Tarah Pickens
Riley Anderson
Katie Freeman
Allison Cruz
Ashley Flores