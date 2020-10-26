New Albany held their pep rally for the 2020 Homecoming on Thursday, October 22 at Kitchens Field. The Pride of New Albany Band performed for the students and fans while the football team was recognized and the cheerleaders led in cheers. Photos by Justine Stewart | New Albany Gazette.

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus