Our community continues to grow new assets, but at the same time, some of the assets we already have grow even more.
The Union County Heritage Museum is perhaps the best example.
It has often been said without dispute that New Albany has the best museum of any town our size, anywhere, and the museum continues to get better and better.
The institution is blessed with an enthusiastic and creative group of volunteers and staff, but the museum arguably would not be what it is today without the leadership of director Jill Smith.
This month Jill was selected by Mississippi Magazine to be one of its initial Golden Magnolias.
The magazine explains that a Golden Magnolia is a woman who “is solid in her beliefs, yet has a soft heart. She may be delicate, but she’s hardy with a heart of gold. And her perseverance helps her bloom where she is planted.”
“Through innovations, dedication, vision, and so much more, the marks they are leaving on the Magnolia State are indelible. Their impacts on our state loom large, and it’s our delight to share a closer look at these amazing women,” the magazine continues.
Jill was selected in the category of Community Advancement, which could hardly be more appropriate. That’s her goal and the Golden Magnolia description certainly fits.
I’m proud to say that Jill is still, at heart, a newspaper woman, I believe. People may not be aware of that former career, but it meshes well with her current job.
She digs for information and asks questions constantly, which likely accounts for the diversity of programs the museum provides.
She is a forward thinker, but also realizes the incalculable value of history and heritage, and preserving that.
All this helps present the best image of our community.
Of course, visitors to New Albany will dine, probably shop, possibly go to the sporsplex, but perhaps the most comprehensive vision of this place and our people may come from visiting the museum. It’s a literal guide to New Albany, and one that represents us well.
It doesn’t hurt that the museum has both new and returning programs and activities nearly every day, and geared toward all age groups and experiences. Pottery, memoir writing, Legos, food preservation, herbal medicine, knitting, videography – one never knows what will be coming next.
“Look and see what your community doesn’t have or offer that it needs and that you can help make possible,” she is quoted in saying in the magazine article.
That's what Jill does.
We’re proud to have her call our community home and we need more like her.