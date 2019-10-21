New Albany volleyball hopes to go where no other Lady Bulldog volleyball team has gone and that is to the state semifinals of their classification. Standing in the path of that trip is Greenwood with a record of 14-2 while New Albany comes in with a record of 22-9.
Greta Blakemore leads New Albany with 255 kills and a 34.9 kill percentage. Vakeria Jett is second on the team with 92.
Senior libero Maggie Moore paces the team in service aces with 44 while Blakemore is second with 39.
Jett is the top blocker for the Lady Bulldogs with 36. Janae Shackleford has 32 and Blakemore is third with 31 in that department.
Moore has recorded a whopping 403 digs to lead all Bulldogs and Rosalee Roberts is second with 177.
Freshman setter Masey Adams has 487 assists to lead New Albany in that statistic.
The winner of Tuesday's match will move on to face the winner of Northeast Jones (18-3) and Bay (11-12) in the semifinals at Mississippi State University in the Newell-Grissom Building at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
First serve between New Albany and Greenwood is set for 5:00 at Historic Memorial Gymnasium in New Albany.