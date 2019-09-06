RIPLEY - New Albany kept their Division 1-4A perfect record intact in volleyball as the Lady Bulldogs made the short trip to Ripley and defeated the Lady Tigers in straight sets to improve to 3-0 on season in division.
New Albany won 3-0 by set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-19 in a homecoming of sorts for Coach Ashley Connolly who coached the Lady Tigers a few years ago.
"I think the keys to the win was spreading our offense, I have been harping on Masey (Adams) to not just go to the same three hitters every single time and once we started spreading it, it does help," Connolly said. "I think that overall this game is a rivalry big-time and I've been on the other side, so I know how it is and it feels good to come in here and get a W.
"It's pretty fun, I enjoyed it and I'm glad we came in here and got the 3-0, we didn't let it go past that. It's always good to come in and beat a school pretty handily that you used to coach at."
New Albany was holding a narrow one point advantage when they broke the Ripley service, sending Camryn Rainwater to the line to serve for the Lady Bulldogs. Rainwater registered two aces and the Lady Bulldogs ran off six straight points to extend their lead to 16-9 before the Lady Tigers could regain the serve.
Greta Blakemore put down eight kills while the team had five service aces to win the first set 25-13.
Janae Shackleford got the Lady Bulldogs up and running in the second set as she struck for a block and a kill for two of the set' first three New Albany points.
Hannah Hughes torched Ripley at the serving stripe as she delivered three aces and helped New Albany to six points to take the 9-1 lead. New Albany ended up winning the set by a 25-14 mark and go up 2-0 for the set.
Ripley came back strong in the third set as they sprinted out to a 6-1 lead, but Maggie Moore led the comeback with her serve with two aces while helping New Albany to seven points during her serve. Also key players during Moore's serve were Blakemore with two kills and a block, Vakeria Jett had back-to-back kills while Shackleford started the rally with a kill.
New Albany held the scoring advantage for the rest of the set by a 16-13 margin for the 25-19 set win and grab the match 3-0 to give the Lady Bulldogs the 3-0 division record.
"It is very, very important to win (and go 3-0) and if it's going to come down to us and Corinth, then it's going to come down to who beat who how many sets, so I tell them all the time that each point is very important, each set is very important," Connolly said. "You know we can't just go out there and be like 'well we still won', you never know when it's going to come down to that last point. I don't want it to come down to that, so I go out there and tell them that we win and we play our game."
Blakemore led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 killls and four blocks. Moore led in digs with 21 and Adams was the team leader in assists with 26.
Moore, Adams, Hughes and Rainwater all tied for the team lead in aces with three apiece.
"We had some good swings, we had some good sets, we had some good blocks, I think overall we just played good together as a team and it wasn't anyone in particular," Connolly said.