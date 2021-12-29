One can expect New Albany drivers to get crazier than usual around holidays.
I have experienced this firsthand, recently only narrowly avoided being T-boned several times and in a head-on collision once.
But to be fair, I can’t really blame the holidays for my particular situations.
The fault is in a few of New Albany’s streets.
The head-on and some of the others were on Court Street. For those who don’t know, that’s the street that runs between the courthouse and Regions Bank.
The near head-on came as I was turning from Bankhead onto Court only to meet some nitwit driving the wrong way, probably from the Regions drive-up windows.
Unfortunately, this is far from rare, despite the several signs pointing out the one-way street.
The T-bones were as I attempted to pull out onto Main Street from Court.
Simply put, if any vehicles are parked in front of the chancery court building near Court Street, once cannot see oncoming traffic from the east until pulling completely out into the traffic lane.
If there is no eastbound traffic, a westbound vehicle may be able to dodge around you. There isn’t enough room with vehicles in both lanes.
This is basically the flaw with the two alleys downtown: lack of safe visibility.
If one turns from Bankhead beside Jackson and Creighton toward Main Street, vehicles to the east again block vision and one cannot see until pulling out into the street. Main Street is much narrower at this point so there is no wiggle room, especially if traffic is coming from the Carter Avenue intersection.
The same goes for the other alley beside Cooper Park, only in the opposite direction.
Vehicles block the view down Bankhead and the situation is complicated by people parking in the middle of the street and with alley drivers making illegal left turns.
On top of that, some GPS services apparently send transport truck traffic into the alley and it is nearly impossible for some of them to get out on Bankhead Street in either direction.
Since the Gazette office is right there, we have seen several accidents out the front window.
The solutions to increase safety are simple, although they might not be popular.
For Court Street, make it one-way in the opposite direction from now, from south to north. Visibility at the intersection of Bankhead and Court is much better and that seems to be the direction many bank customers prefer.
As for the two alleys, shut them down halfway but closed to through traffic. There would need to be limited access to the alleys because of the businesses and apartments with rear entrances and parking, but that’s all. The closings could be done with removable bollards so the alleys could be opened if necessary (officials could just reverse directions for both alleys, but that likely would cause even more mayhem than partially closing them).
People will complain. They complained when city officials partially closed the alley by Hamilton Place several years ago.
They will have to drive an extra twelfth of a mile to go to another intersection, which they will consider to be a tremendous burden.
In fact, I will complain because I use the alleys as much as anyone.
But good grief! Our entire downtown is only a block long. Having to drive to the next intersection would hardly be an act of oppression.
City officials certainly have not shied away from sticking speed bumps, speed tables and four-way stops all over town. Nor did they hesitate to close King Street, which had been used as a major cut-through street.
It’s just a question of safety, which should be reason enough for city officials.