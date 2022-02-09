It has come to light recently that New Albany is on the verge of surprising new growth in several ways.
I visit Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud’s office about once a week where we rhetorically solve the city’s problems and occasionally come up with more practical, immediate solutions to issues.
This past week she presented an astounding collection of news, all indicating our city is on the edge of an explosion of further growth.
First, she said that her phone had been ringing nearly nonstop with people from other areas looking for potential retail store space in New Albany. “Something’s really happening here,” she said.
She had been making calls to locate potential rental space but faced one major hurdle: New Albany is essentially full already. Virtually all the space in our small downtown area is in use and it is downtown space that her callers were interested in, rather than outlying strip malls.
A few smaller spaces may be available downtown and some larger buildings are empty or underused but the owner apparently is in no hurry to develop them.
Downtown is limited by a residential area to the east, the Tallahatchie River to the west (although the former farmers’ market area might be ideal for considerable development). There is some space on Carter Avenue to the south but most of it doesn’t have the “downtown” feel. The area to the north across the railroad tracks could be used but would need a lot of renovation and redevelopment.
Entrepreneurs, here is your opportunity.
Billye Jean also told me that Heritage Hills officials are looking at plans to extend the Tanglefoot Trail from New Albany to Ripley.
Since the rail line is still in use, the trail would have to parallel the tracks but it seems there is sufficient right-of-way to do that.
While extending the trail would make it more attractive to bikers and tourists generally, that would mean that New Albany would no longer be the official trailhead – something we would miss, certainly. We would need to market our part of the trail, and community in general, more aggressively.
A third bit of news, which I still have difficulty in assimilating, is that a developer has negotiated a deal to purchase 50 – yes, 50 – properties in the historic North Side of New Albany with the intent to renovate each of them. I haven’t verified this but she usually knows what she is talking about.
That would make the North Side even more attractive than the current renovations have done, and increase the value of everyone’s homes.
However, assuming all 50 properties are occupied, or even that most of them are, the immediate question is where all these people will live.
One of the community’s greatest weaknesses is the lack of affordable housing, especially for middle-income families. We have plenty of new housing and more on the way, but $300,000 or more is certainly not middle income, from my perspective, at least.
Something Billye Jean did not talk about much, but which is coming up, is the development plan for an expanded river park area along the Tallahatchie River downtown.
A national parks representative will be here today to make a final report based on suggestions and comments from citizens and then discuss ways to implement the plan.
An estimated cost of $4 million was mentioned, which actually sounds like a bargain to make the river usable for water activities between the Bankhead Street bridge and I-22. A dam would raise the water level, extensive trails would be added connecting various historic or other notable areas, a nature study area would be there along with water retention pools and some features would be geared toward making the community more attractive to retirees.
Finally, she tossed out the tidbit that this year’s Tallahatchie RiverFest will return to the courthouse square. This is something people have been asking for for several years.
The courthouse location presents traffic and security challenges for police but the courthouse makes a great backdrop, the crowd is more concentrated, all the activities and vendors can be tied together more efficiently and accessibility is infinitely easier than the RiverView stage.
So, to summarize, an amazing number of great things are on the verge of happening in New Albany, but each presents some challenges as well.
The problems are not unsolvable, but they need aggressive attention now, along with some innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. I hope our elected officials agree and act, and have the strong support of citizens.