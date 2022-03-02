I learned this past week that Ben Hughes had died.
If you didn’t know who Ben was, you probably met him if you shopped at Wal-Mart over a dozen or more years.
Ben was a cart-pusher. Actually, probably the best-ever cart-pusher. He was given an award by Wal-Mart saying so. Not only that, he once saved two dogs that were in a cage when the truck they were in caught on fire, through quick action.
The thing is, Ben was friends with everyone, and you would almost always see him at public events and even governmental meetings. He was one of our occasional letter-writers, who are few and far between, and we would talk for awhile most times when I saw him.
He was an integral part of New Albany.
I have said more than once that it is sad we have lost so many town characters. “Town characters” is not really the term to use because I don’t want it to imply anything negative. I doubt Ben would consider himself a “character.” Wonderful Meridian actor Jack Elam was billed as “the town character” in “Support Your Local Sheriff.” That's not what I mean.
What I do mean is people who are well-known, likable, interesting, outstanding, who do add to the “character” of the community.
Wes Schooler was probably the granddaddy of town characters, at least in my lifetime. There was never a more faithful fan of New Albany High School baseball and people were forever giving him money to hear his famous “Out!” call. I doubt he was the eccentric he appeared to be and will always wonder how much money he amassed over the years. The school named a field in his honor – and then lost the memorial plaque. They need to find or replace it. The thing is, everybody knew who Wes was.
Two other town characters are perhaps a little more nefarious: Fred Frazier and Murry Hefner. The duo were the slightly more disreputable local equivalent to Mayberry’s Otis. They would regularly get juiced on whatever bizarre form of alcohol they could find, sometimes turning themselves in to the jail and others nearly burning whatever structure they were passed out in to the ground.
One would see them creeping around town when they weren’t working off fines and they were always amiable. Murry had tales to tell and referred to himself as Hugh Hefner. One day he was in the checkout line at Fred’s behind me. I turned and said hello, asked him how he was. He was holding a bottle of Dr. Tichenor’s, his vintage of choice. “You know, they tell me some people drink this stuff,” he said, and just cackled.
Hooter Sneed actually got them a house to live in and kept up with their checks for awhile, but that lifestyle wasn’t for them. Soon, they were back to sleeping in a boat in Bill Smallwood’s building or somewhere. One may have thought they weren’t worth two cents but everyone knew them and there was no meanness in them.
A character at perhaps the other end of the spectrum was Paul Tirmenstein. He was a transplant to this area with the industrial growth that occurred following the Balance Agriculture With Industry period.
But what he was known for was being an atheist. He gloried in being an atheist and engaging in letters to the editor battles with Bob Craig, and sometimes Ralph Busby joined in. He gloried in being scandalous, more so because he was an advocate of body piercing and there was always speculation whether he was pierced you know where.
The weird thing was that he painted these glorious, almost spiritual, landscapes that are considered quite valuable today. To me that was hardly suggestive of atheism.
Another artist character was M. B. Mayfield, who was the opposite of Tirmenstein, so quiet and modest as to be nearly invisible, an anti-character. It was fascinating to know this gentle man’s talent and the back story of his life as really the first closeted, literally, Black student at Ole Miss.
Those are just a small handful of people who come to mind that I miss seeing around New Albany.
We have a few town characters still today, but not many. And I will let history name them rather than me because they may or may not think themselves to be characters, or want to be.
But they do add to what makes our community what it is, not take away. We are a little poorer with their loss.
If you have some other interesting, memorable local residents you think are worth mentioning, please let me know.