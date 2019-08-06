New Albany officially kicked off the 2019 football season on Monday afternoon and the Bulldogs spent much of their practice working on special teams play. New Albany will continue practice for the next two weeks before they play Water Valley in the Oxford Jamboree on August 17 at 7:00 p.m.
New Albany kicks off 2019 practice with special teams
Dennis Clayton
