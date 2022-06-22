The New Albany Main Street Association, established in 1996, is one of 863 Main Street programs across the country have earned Accredited status, Main Street America’s top level of recognition. This elite designation signifies a strong commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the effective application of the Main Street Approach™.
Main Street officials also applaud the 383 programs that have been designated as Main Street America Affiliates this year. These programs have created meaningful improvements in their communities and are on the pathway to achieving even more significant economic, infrastructural, and organizational improvements in their downtowns.
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s Accredited and Affiliate programs and their dedication to advancing economic opportunity and quality of life in their downtowns,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
Statewide, countywide, and citywide Coordinating Programs evaluate, select, and recommend qualifying communities to Main Street America on an annual basis. To quality for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards. Evaluation criteria identifies communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs, and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets. Learn more about Main Street America designation here.