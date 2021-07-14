We join the community in congratulating The New Albany Main Street Association, which was one of seven Main Street associations from Northeast Mississippi recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association Annual Awards Luncheon in Jackson last month.
The Association was recognized for:
-Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor for Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., owned by Megan and Randall Bynum.
-Best Promotional Retail Event, called Shop the Block.
Shop the Block was designed to relieve New Albany downtown merchants of excess inventory by offering late night shopping to get rid of that inventory.
Merchants who participated gave 10 percent back to area non-profits during the year-long event. As a result, Main Street and downtown merchants gave over $5,000 to non-profits affected by Covid.
The awards demonstrate creative thinking that serves the community well on the part of Billye Jean Stroud, the Director of Community Development and the Main Street Association Director.
New Albany Main Street has worked hard to provide services to small businesses and create innovative ways to connect people together during the Covid pandemic.
The New Albany Main Street Association is a non-profit committed to historic preservation and community vibrancy through organization, design, promotion, and economic vitality.
We think they’re doing a pretty good job of living up to that definition.
And the community is better in several important ways as a result.