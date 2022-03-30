It’s beginning to look a lot like spring, and New Albany Main Street has two events on the horizon.
Spring Open House is set for Saturday, April 9. The fun kicks off with an Easter Parade at 9:30 a.m. that will go up West Bankhead from the bridge to the Union County Courthouse. An Easter Egg Hunt for children, walking to 10, will follow with an Easter Bonnet Contest and, of course, pictures with the Easter Bunny. Main Street retailers will have in-store specials and Easter fun from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can find a list of Main Street’s “Downtown and Around” partners at newalbanymainstreet.com.
“We are welcoming trucks, trailers, side-by-sides, walking groups, bicycles, horses and more,” said Main Street staffer Tracy Vainisi. “Church groups, businesses, civic clubs, and community members can showcase their spring spirit in the Best Southern Small Town.”
New Albany Main Street will also be holding their first-ever Spring Gala at the Union County Heritage Museum. On Friday, April 15, enjoy live music from The Bonfire Orchestra, sweet and savory appetizers showcased by Main Street partner eateries like Tallahatchie Gourmet, El Agave Mexican Grill, Manning’s BBQ, Game Tyme, Ciao Chow New Albany, Sugarees, and
Little House Catering as well as signature beverages and springtime fun.
The event will help fund beautification updates for the historic downtown district.
Chris Pugh, event planning committee member, said, “We expect everyone who wants to celebrate spring to come out looking fabulous and ready for some fun.” He added, “Main Street staff, investors, and partners work hard throughout the year and this event will be a celebration of all they have accomplished.”
There are a limited number of tickets left online at newalbanymainstreet.com and at the Main Street office, 135 E. Bankhead Street.
If you would like any details about Main Street’s Spring Open House, Easter Parade, or Spring Gala, contact Tracy at visitnewalbany@gmail.com or 662-534-3438.
