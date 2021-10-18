The New Albany Main Street Association celebrated its 25th anniversary this past week with a program celebrating its accomplishments and honoring community members for outstanding leadership and service.
The guest speaker was Thomas Gregory, who is the Mississippi Main Street Coordinator and also is a certified city planner.
He spoke to raise awareness of the sometimes-overlooked economic contributions downtowns make in Mississippi, as well as their relative efficiency in creating jobs.
More about his comments will appear in a special section honoring Main Street’s anniversary next week in the Gazette.
However, one of the main purposes of the meeting was to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to downtown over the past year.
Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud told the group that the organization presents three awards annually.
“The Main Street Service Award recognizes an individual or individuals who have contributed services and support to the downtown area,” she said. “This recipient is always ready and willing to do what they can do to assist in any way no matter what time of day or insanity of the request. This award winner has such a passion for their job and New Albany in general.”
This year’s recipient is Eric Thomas, New Albany Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator. “He’s a team player first and foremost who has a positive attitude about making New Albany better no matter how much money or work it takes or requires weekend attention,” Stroud said. “This award goes to one of the most selfless employees the city has.”
Next came the Main Street Revitalization Award.
This is given to an individual or individuals that have completed an outstanding historical preservation project that has made a positive impact on downtown New Albany,” Stroud said.
She noted there were no major renovations in historic district in 2021.
“However, this recipient has a passion for renovation, historic preservation, and are not afraid to take the financial risk, have vision and dream big,” she said.
The award went to Elizabeth and Braxton Coombs.
“We have seen several of their creations over several years and in areas deemed unworthy of investment,” she said. “Their investment in the historic northside district is one we will feel for years to come. You have brought beautiful homes back to life.”
Third was the President’s Award.
“It goes to someone who has provided leadership and support for downtown, who best represents the goal of enhancing the quality of life in New Albany by helping historic preservation in the downtown district by active community involvement,” Stroud said.
“This person is continually offering outstanding ideas and solutions and contributing financially to the program to help others. This person loves New Albany,” she said. The recipient was Magen Bynum, owner of Magnolia Bath and Soap Co.
“She has never told us no on anything asked of her. Her businesses reach across many counties, cities and states,” Stroud said. “She was the Mississippi Main Street Entrepreneur of the Year in March.”
Bynum was not present for the award, Stroud explained, because she was in Louisiana opening her 23rd franchise. Bynum’s products are being sold in more than 650 retail shops in seven states, Stroud said.
In addition, two particularly special awards were presented this year.
“In the late ‘80s two businessmen saw the need to act if their businesses and others in the New Albany downtown district were to survive from the trend of expansion of the big box stores and malls outside of the downtown area,” Stroud said. “Their solution was to rally downtown businesses to pursue the national Main Street approach and to revitalize the downtown business district and rethink how they were going to compete with the trend of big box storefronts.”
In 1985 the process began.
“Billy Wiseman was the first president, and still serves on an emeritus basis,” she said.
Wiseman has served on the state board and received the Paul Coggin Award for Volunteerism and Leadership.
“His vision and leadership is without question. It is one of the reasons New Albany is admired as an example of a premiere program throughout the Southeast.”
Miss. Rep. Sam Creekmore then announced that the Mississippi Legislature had unanimously passed House Resolution 24 honoring Wiseman for his distinguished career and meritorious leadership and service.
“I do believe in this program,” Wiseman said. “I have always believed in it. We were led to the Main Street program because we were in trouble, deep trouble downtown. Now, New Albany is a great place, it looks good, I just hope it can keep on going like it’s been going for the last 25 years.”
Stroud said the second recipient, tragically, was not present. Tommy Sappington died Aug. 21.
“Tommy Sappington took the responsibility for the initial application process with the state board to inventory all of the downtown buildings and to research the history of each to be submitted with the application,” she said. “He was a tenacious worker. He hand-painted all the light posts, was on design team for Tallahatchie bridge project, was instrumental in recovering and restoring old Coke mural in Cooper Park, was a charter member and past president of Main Street. She added he was a member of the Mississippi Craftsmen’s Guild and selected by Hillary Clinton to make an ornament for the White House Blue Room Christmas tree, now on display in the Smithsonian Institution.
“Tommy was the Welcome Wagon to everybody in downtown New Albany,” she said, referring to the practical help and advice he gave to all newcomers. “The heartbeat of our downtown community will forever be changed with his absence.”
The framed copy of House Resolution 25 was accepted by Martha Carol Sappington and son Albert.
“These men restored historic buildings in our downtown and today every storefront on Main and Bankhead is a coveted piece of property because of their vision and their work ethic to not give up. And today we are stronger than ever,” Stroud said.