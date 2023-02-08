The New Albany Main Street Association is planning its second spring fundraising social event.
“We are so excited to let you know that we are in the process of planning the Second Annual New Albany Main Street Spring Gala,” Main Street and Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said.
Last’s year’s event is generally considered to be one of the most popular and successful of the year.
“The event is an opportunity to celebrate our Main Street as it has grown to be a meaningful collaboration between investors, partners, board members, and the community to enhance our amazing town through organization, design, promotion, and economic development,” she continued. "With the proceeds from last year combined with this year's fundraising efforts we are hoping to install wifi speakers on Bankhead and Main to allow for seasonal music throughout the year. In addition, streetscapes are being evaluated as part of the project too."
The gala will be held at the Union County Heritage Museum Friday, April 7, starting at 6 p.m. with the theme, “Spring!” The Bonfire Orchestra will provide live music so there will be dancing, along with food, photos. silent auction and special add-ons.
Tickets are $50 per person.
Reservations can be made or tickets purchased at the Main Street office, 135 E. Bankhead St., or online at www.newalbanymainstreet.com/online-store. Anyone with questions may contact Stroud at 662-534-3438 or Chris Pugh at 662-316-8594.”
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&