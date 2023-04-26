A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Arthur Eurek
A New Albany man faces felony child abuse charges after police and medical personnel said he critically injured an infant, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Arthur Eurek, 26, of 1102 East Bankhead Street, is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, the chief said Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
The case against Eurek began to develop when police received a call Sunday, April 23 from a social worker at LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis.
The caller said the child had sustained injury so serious as to constitute a child abuse case.
Doctors believe the seven-week-old child had sustained some type of severe head trauma and was unresponsive, Chief Robertson said.
“Doctors termed the injury life-threatening. The child has been intubated, but he is still unresponsive, and the prognosis is not good,” Robertson said mid-afternoon Tuesday.
He said the child’s mother and Eurek were involved in a romantic relationship when she left the child in Eurek’s care to go to work earlier Sunday.
Eurek is not the child’s father.
The infant was originally taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County by ambulance, and later transferred to the Memphis hospital, the chief said.
He said the case will be presented to the next session of the Union County Grand Jury, which meets Oct. 4-6.
Charges could be upgraded if the child dies, he said.

