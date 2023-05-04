RIPLEY —A New Albany man was arraigned in Tippah County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, May 3 on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of a New Albany infant late last month, authorities said this week.
Arthur Eurek, 26, of 1102 East Bankhead Street, had his initial appearance before Judge Gray Tollison, who ordered Eurek held without bond.
Eurek is now being held in the Union County Jail.
Booneville attorney Greg Beard, who is not a public defender, was at Wednesday’s hearing. He had no comment when asked if he was hired or appointed to represent Eurek.
The infant, whose name is Ryker Burns, was originally taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County by ambulance Sunday, April 23, and later transferred to LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tenn, where he died Sunday, April 30, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Eurek was originally charged with felony child abuse, and was being held on $100,000 bond.
His bond was revoked pending Wednesday’s hearing after the child died and the charge was upgraded, according to a copy of the arrest warrant dated May 1.
The arraignment was held before Judge Tollison since he was the closest Third Circuit Court District judge holding court.
Eurek’s case is to be presented to the Union County Grand Jury, which meets in early October.
Union County Coroner Pam Boman plans to transport the child’s body Thursday, May 4, from LeBonheur to the State Crime Lab in Pearl, Miss. for an autopsy, she said Wednesday, May 3.
The autopsy is expected to be done next week, she said. It is uncertain when results will be available.
