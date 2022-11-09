There are only 689 Apple Distinguished Schools on the entire planet, scattered over 36 countries.
Two of those rare schools are in New Albany, Mississippi.
This past week, New Albany Middle School was awarded that status. New Albany High School was so named in 2018, making it the first Apple Distinguished School in the state.
Not only is the middle school now an Apple school, but 100 percent of the teachers are also Apple certified. “That’s not a requirement but it shows the commitment,” New Albany Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans said. “Some people don’t realize how big a deal this is.”
Apple describes the mission of its schools to be “centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment and have documented results of academic accomplishment.”
Schools have to be invited to become Apple schools and there are requirements.
Primarily, the school must have a one-to-one technology program. That is, every student has an Apple device such as an iPad to use as the primary learning device. That must be the case for at least two years. New Albany teachers use both the iPads in class and MacBook Pros for planning and other purposes as well. At least 75 percent of the teachers must be qualified Apple Teachers.
Student success must be documented and both students and teachers must continue to evolve best learning practices. The distinction has to be earned and renewed every three years.
“This journey began four years ago,” Middle School Principal Paul Henry said. “It is great teachers linked with amazing technology. Our students are doing amazing things and teaching has changed…How we leverage the teaching is unparalleled.”
“Our teachers can now learn from teachers world-wide,” Evans said. “One-to-one allows two things. One, it changes the way teachers are able to present content. Two, it allows teachers to access content differently.”
Teachers and students talked about the advantages this gives during the Apple ceremony at the middle school.
Students Sam Ewing and Jennifer Tirado talked about the advantages software provides in communication, creativity and collaboration. Teachers Anna Creekmore and Sarah Garrett talked about the practical advantages the technology provides in providing video material and how they can give individual students attention while still keeping up with the class as a whole. The technology allows learning to be more fun, requires less paper and lets students create more, they said.
It was not clear whether immediate efforts might be made to seek having New Albany Elementary School also achieve Apple Distinguished School designation.
“We could not do this without community support,” Principal Henry said. “That’s essential for us to produce such a great product.”
