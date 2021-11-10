The New Albany Middle School is taking a giant step in expanding its arts curriculum with the presentation of the Disney classic musical, Frozen, this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the New Albany High School Auditorium.
Frozen Jr. is the story of sisters dealing with talents and dangers that reveal the power of sisterhood, love, acceptance and includes a variety of memorable characters and familiar songs.
The production is all the more surprising in that the ambitious undertaking comes when the school has only had theatre classes for a year and a half. Part of that is certainly due to the efforts of teacher and director Matthew Darling.
“Matthew and I had met and talked about it and he really wanted to get the arts started at the middle school,” Principal Paul Henry said. “We talked about establishing a chorus and a theatre program and ultimately had some aspirations of actually doing a production. We felt like that would be a great foundation. You know our high school does an amazing job and Matthew has been a part of that, and I guess actually led to his profession.”
“I am an alumnus of New Albany High School and coming into New Albany Middle School I saw the talent right off the bat and knew that there was kind of a market for having our own production here that would teach them the skills needed for them to be better actors,” Darling said.
“I agree one hundred percent with what Matthew said about the talent and about being able to showcase these talented young women and young men here at the middle school,” Henry said. “I can tell you, I stopped by the practice last night for just a few minutes and I can tell you it will blow people away if they will just come and see how talented our students are. It’s amazing what we are going to put out.”
Darling started laying the groundwork for the production in February, full of optimism. “They didn’t even have a theatre program two years ago,” he said, only chorus. “My second year here last year was when we started that whole theatre program.”
Now, the middle school has three theatre classes, one for each grade.
Darling said sixth grade performing arts is kind of an introductory to both theatrical art and musical art. “Then we get into Theatre I in the seventh grade and some eight graders and we get into basics of acting and reviewing plays, doing some character research analysis and in Theatre II we are full-blown doing every aspect of theatre from backstage to onstage to light design,” Darling said. “I think yesterday they just cast their own show with their own classmates.”
That progress is showing up in Frozen Jr. “They can navigate characters on their own. They have the tools to be able to do that,” he said.
Darling said Frozen Jr. was a good choice because kids know it and love it.
“I went full-blown musical because my goal was to incorporate both theatre and music for students so they can get a dose of both the singing side of it and the acting side of it and be able to participate in ways that they might not get to with their schedules,” Darling said.
“After the first year, Matthew voiced that some people may enjoy acting and some of them may want to sing. Some may not want to do both. So that’s where the discussion came about,” Henry said.
“We wanted the first show to be something the kids could really get into and get excited about. And also because I knew the production elements in Frozen could be show-stopping for us,” Darling said. “I wanted this first musical for middle school to blow away the community and Frozen could allow that.”
Staging for the show is very elaborate, but this provides an opportunity for students who want to participate, just not necessarily on stage. “We have a tech theatre class. Ms. Muncie’s class is helping build sets. We’re building sets after rehearsals. We have so many things up our sleeves for this production,” Darling said.
Mounting a musical production is not cheap, and the school is fully stepping up.
“Our funding is coming from a district level,” Henry said. “Our plan is to put all our ticket sales and all of our revenue back into the program. That raises the sustainability of it and hopefully also can build on it. Our expectation is excellence and that is what we are going to do.”
Everyone in the school had the opportunity to participate. Auditions were open and not restricted to those in the theatre classes.
“I wanted everybody to have the opportunity to experience it,” Darling said. “I think that brings out the true meaning of the middle school,” Henry added.
“Casting was tough,” Darling said. “We knew we were going to have a huge talent pool. The talent pool that we had was incredible and it made the judges’ decision very, very difficult.”
Especially for a first effort, the production has gone smoothly even though the cast did not have access to the stage until after homecoming was over.
Tryouts were in August, first week of school, and rehearsals began Oct. 11.
Three of the cast members spoke with the Gazette. Eighth grader Annsley Coleman portrays adult Elsa, seventh grader Nita Hardin plays adult Anna and sixth grader Will Hardy is Sven the reindeer.
All are newcomers to theatre in varying degrees, although Coleman and Hardin have ballet experience.
“I’m excited and scared,” Coleman said. “But it wasn’t as hard to remember as I thought it would be.
After open auditions, all three had callbacks to try for the parts they actually are playing.
“I thought we would just go up there and try out and do a play, like it was in church plays,” Hardy said, but he was in for a surprise. “I came in, they worked with specific people, had sets being built around us and it felt more real than just like a little church play.”
“I was being pushed hard,” Hardin said. “I think the staging was hard, figuring out where to go with everyone else, finding your spot, finding your place,” Hardy agreed.
“Blocking is so hard, we have to be aware of everyone and we can’t cross in front of each other,” Hardin said.
All said their families are excited. Some have performed and others have not, with brothers and sisters having been in high school productions.
All plan to audition for productions in the future but, so far, they do not see theatre as career choices.
Coleman wants to be pediatric oncologist, Hardin wants to be teacher, and Hardy wants to be dog trainer for police or military.
But for now, Henry pointed out, they are about to be celebrities.
“You are all doing something that has never been done in New Albany Middle School,” he said. “This is an inaugural event.”
School officials have tried to keep the play from being too demanding on the students.
“I think they’ve made it really easy to make it work,” Coleman said. “We’re allowed to bring our stuff from school if we have homework and then too we have our friends there who can help us with homework and if we’re done we can help them.”
“I’ve had a little trouble fitting into my schedule because I have ballet two times a week and I have rehearsal three times a week,” Hardin said. “But I enjoy everything in my schedule because it’s been really good for me.”
Hardy said it’s been a strain on his schedule as well. “I have everything except for Friday nights. I have soccer. I have Trail Life which is a type of Boy Scouts. I have church. But I’m glad they understand the school play and I think they chose a good time in November when everything’s kind of winding down. It’s been hard on a schedule, but the schedules are awful flexible.”
“I’m proud of what we are doing. We get to show the school off,” Coleman said.
“It’s such an honor,” Hardin said. “And I’ve met so many people. I was afraid I wouldn’t get to meet many people but this is a way I have.”
“In elementary school, I would get to go watch my brother and my sister in high school plays and this is like, I always thought they were so lucky to get to do this, and then my first year coming into middle school I get to do a play and I thought that was really cool,” Hardy said.
“One thing I think is very important is that this has something for everybody,” Henry said.
“Everything we do, we’re trying to figure out something that every student can be involved in. This is just another avenue to show the great talented people we have here in our district and also in our future community.”
“Mr. Darling does have a lot of experience in what he is doing,” Henry said.
“I can’t say enough about the talent of these kids and how fast they have learned,” Darling said. “Some didn’t know how to walk on stage, not to turn your back on stage. They have taken every direction we have given them and run with it.”
Henry and Darling have no doubt the production will become an annual event, although they won’t necessarily choose a musical every year.
“We’ve had tremendous support from other students,” Darling said. “I think a lot of them were scared of auditioning and hearing from fellow students about how much fun it’s been, like, man, I wish I had done that. So, there’s been tons of interest in students who I think were nervous but are thinking about trying it next year.”
The main cast includes Elsa - Annsley Coleman, Anna - Nita Hardin, Olaf - Miles Blackburn, Hans - Owen Clayton, Kristoff - Charlie Mac Rowan, Young Anna - Molly Clayton, Young Elsa - Marlee Mathis, King Agnarr - Sam Taylor, Queen Iduna - Victoria Rutherford, Oaken - Sam Taylor, Pabbie - Jayden Osorio, Bulda - Lizzie Moore, Sven - Will Hardy, Middle Anna - Kara Morrison, Middle Elsa - Madi Coker and Duke of Weselton - Reily Chavours
Townspeople ensemble comprises Amy Martin, Addison Bishop, Eva Trout, Shanndon Bramlett, Mary Claire Dunn, Miracle Hurd, Nayeli Pech and Mareli Pech
Hidden Folk Ensemble members are Shanndon Bramlett, Caroline Prather, Ella Porter, Avie Bryan, Baylee Street, Kara Morrison, Laura-Kay Pierce, Reily Chavours, Victoria Rutherford, Madi Coker and Layken Williams
Summer chorus includes Molly Clayton, Madi Coker, Adeline Bailey, Harper Williams, Ashley Vazquez, Baylee Street, Avie Bryan, Kara Morrison and Kali Jo
Oaken family ensemble members are Ella Porter, Harper Williams, Ashley Vazquez, Jordyn Rutledge, Jillian Chism, Josie Osorio, Mary Claire Dunn, Marlee Mathis and Julianna Langley
Castle staff members arre Nayeli Pech, Mareli Pech, Ivy Fields, Colby Pickens, Emily Rutledge, Hailey Bullard and Morgan Pierce
The crew includes director-producer Matthew Darling, music director-producer Mary Beth Muncie and choreographer Alli Hodges.
Showtimes are Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., all at the New Albany High School Auditorium.
Admission is $12 and can be purchased at the door or reserved on the middle school website, https://namiddleschool.com/.