Four area residents recently completed North Mississippi Medical Center’s Pharmacy Residency Program.
Austin Fitts, Pharm.D., has matched with a PGY-2 residency program in informatics at Vanderbilt University. Originally from New Albany, he completed both his undergraduate and doctoral degrees at the University of Mississippi. His clinical interests include pediatrics, oncology and informatics.
Logan Magana, Pharm.D., has accepted a position with NMMC’s Pharmacy Department in Tupelo. He completed his pre-pharmacy studies at Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 2021. A Tupelo native, his clinical interests include adult medicine, infectious disease and nutrition.
Luke Pannell, Pharm.D., has accepted a position with NMMC’s Pharmacy Department in Tupelo. Originally from Pontotoc, he completed his pre-pharmacy studies at Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi. He received his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 2021. His clinical interests include oncology, psychiatry and adult medicine.
Will Stepp, Pharm.D., has accepted a position in the Pharmacy Department at NMMC Gilmore-Amory. An Oxford native, he completed his undergraduate education at Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi. He received his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 2021. His clinical interests include critical care, cardiology and endocrinology.
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in July 1994, the NMMC residency program now boasts 70 residency graduates. For more information about the 12-month post-graduate program that offers a broad range of elective rotations and additional learning experiences, visit www.nmhs.net/pharmacy-residency.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.