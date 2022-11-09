Pediatric nurse practitioner JodiLyn Allred Ferguson, PNP-C, will now see patients full-time at Children’s Clinic in Tupelo. She has been seeing patients on Wednesdays in Tupelo since April.
Children’s Clinic is located at 199 Grandstand Place Suite 101, behind City Hall in Fairpark in downtown Tupelo. In addition to Ferguson, the team includes pediatricians Drs. Jennifer Grisham, Ben Meeks, Katie Meyer, Amy Price, Van Stone, Eric Street and Veronica Valdez and nurse practitioners Tina King and Lauren Parrish.
Ferguson previously practiced with Eupora Pediatric Clinic, which is also affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services. She joined NMHS six years ago, working at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo in Pediatrics and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
A New Albany native, Ferguson now resides in Oxford. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2016. She completed her master’s degree and nurse practitioner training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2019. She is certified as a pediatric nurse practitioner by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board. In her free time, Ferguson enjoys spending time with her husband and three dogs.
