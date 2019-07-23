This past Thursday the Orion Planning + Design team presented an update and general concept plan for the city’s upcoming long-range comprehensive plan. The presentation to an audience of about 70 followed a series of meetings with the public to learn about priorities and concerns that was followed by four days of intensive work compiling the data gathered.
Work began with an appointed advisory committee and was supplemented by three public meetings to gain insights about needs and concerns of a cross-section of citizens.
It appears that the plan, titled “New Albany Next,” will focus on five key areas: the historic North Side, the downtown core business district, the Carter Avenue corridor, the medical district around the hospital and the Bratton Road area that offers the potential for residential growth.
Interest has been shown in developing the Tallahatchie riverfront, revitalizing the North Side, improving the downtown exit from I-22, helping the downtown area and, of course, the parking situation.
Better traffic flow, especially in the area near the hospital, improving health care, marketing the community, adding affordable housing, improving infrastructure, and improving the overall aesthetic appearance of the community were also brought up.
The planning process includes such factors as studying and understanding current conditions including population, growth prospects, economy, natural environment, development patterns, attractiveness, preservation and mobility, according to the Orion group. After compiling that information the group creates a vision and principles to achieve the vision followed by a more specific plan to achieve that future. Perhaps most important will be strategies to see that the plan is implemented.
“New Albany has so much to work with and we’ve had outstanding input from an incredibly engaged community,” said Orion partner Bob Barber, FAICP. “The next step is to put that feedback, as well as other discovery data, into community principles. Then we move on to crafting the plan for New Albany’s future, including the necessary implementation strategies to make the plan a reality over time.”
Barber also noted that many residents had visited the Plan’s web site, at www.NewAlbanyNext.com. Residents can go there to get updated information on the status of the plan and discovery data.
In addition to the comprehensive plan, the group will provide an updated version of the city’s outdated codes, making them more understandable and “user-friendly” for the average person.
For more information about the plan, contact Billye Jean Stroud at New Albany Main Street, billyejeanstroud@newalbanymainstreet.com,662-534-3438, or visit the web site at www.NewAlbanyNext.com.