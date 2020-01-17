NEW ALBANY - New Albany came back from being down by four at half with a huge third quarter to win 57-40 over East Union and advance to Saturday's finals of the Union County Tournament.
"Our keys to the second half was to pound it in the post," New Albany coach Micha Washington said. "They were trying to deny Ashanti (High) and Kelsey (Ledbetter)so we knew we had to pound it inside to Cheairs (Analisa)."
A key element in the Lady Bulldogs success was the return of post player Cheairs to the floor as she spent most of the second quarter on the bench with two fouls.
Ledbetter hit a couple of threes during the period and High added four points as New Albany flipped a 25-21 halftime deficit into a 39-30 advantage after three. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Urchins 18-5 during the period.
East Union put up a valiant fight as they played without four key players - Sylvie and Maggie McVey, Hannah White and Hope Robbins, but the Lady Bulldogs were eventually able to turn the tide with their huge second half.
Ledbetter took the game's scoring honors with 15 points. High hit for 14 and Cheairs finished with 11 points.
Peyton Wildman led East Union with 11 points while Jessie Roberts and Kaitie Boatner had nine points each.
New Albany advances to the championship on Saturday at 6:00 where they will face Myrtle.
NEW ALBANY (12-8)
K.Ledbetter 15, A. High 14, A. Cheairs 11, M. McDonald 9, D. Lesure 6, E. Tyer 2.
EAST UNION (10-6)
P. Wildman 11, J. Roberts 9, K. Boatner 9, M. Hutcheson 7, C. Wilkinson 3, L. Cobb 2, A. Patterson 1
Halftime- East Union 25, New Albany 21