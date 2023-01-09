New Albany police said two suspects in a "quick change scam" — which happened at the New Albany Wal-Mart in December — were likely illegal immigrants who may have stolen untold amounts of money across the country using a similar scam.
The case has been submitted for a possible fraud indictment to the Union County Grand Jury, which meets in March.
New Albany Police Department Investigator Mark Cossitt described the scam.
“The way I understand it, the suspects went into Wal-Mart to the service desk. They had gotten some gift cards for purchase. They made the purchase of the gift cards by purchasing money orders first.
“They then turned around and paid for the gift cards and requested some change in cash.
“They then would say they did not receive enough change and hand the clerk some money back for her to count, but did not hand her back all of it.
“She then became confused and gave them some more cash. It appears in Wal-Mart’s video that they repeated this process several times at the service desk.
“I may not have the exact process in the correct order but in short they made enough transactions to confuse the clerk and wound up walking away with a significant amount of cash.”
Cossitt then outlined the chain of events which led to the pair’s identification.
“We received a call from fraud investigator Gregory Ovanessian, with the District Attorney’s office in Santa Clara, Calif., who advised us the guys in this scam had been identified.
“He’s a member of the National Association of Bunko Investigators, Inc. (NABI), which is composed of fraud investigators from across the world.
“One of their members in England saw pictures of these two, which we had posted on Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, and recognized them as members of a Gypsy family,” Cossitt said.
The pictures were run through a facial recognition program, which identified the pair.
The two have been identified as Deyvid Muntean and Pitulan Angel, believed to be David’s uncle who also goes by the name of Pitalmon Muntean.
The names investigators have come up with are likely not their real names, however. If the pair are still in this country, they’re probably using different names, Cossitt said.
Although investigators have overcome one hurdle in identifying the two males, catching them if they’re indicted will be another challenge.
“We don’t know where they are now. Based on information we’ve developed, we believe they’ve hit Wal-Marts from here to Washington State.
“After they hit a couple, we believe they may go back to Romania, change their names and passports, and come back to this country again,” the investigator said.
Based on other Gypsies he’s interviewed in New Albany, he believes there’s an alternate possibility. If the pair didn’t have proper identification papers, they may have crossed into this country illegally from Mexico via this country’s southern border.
“The Gypsies I’ve talked to said it’s easier to cross into the U.S. that way than it is to get credentials to get in legally.
“Long story short, we sure would like to get these two, because there’s no telling how many millions of dollars they’ve stolen over the years,” the investigator said.
In other news from the department:
—Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and New Albany police are asking the public’s help to identify this suspect in a felony credit card fraud that occurred at the New Albany Wal-Mart Aug. 30, 2022 around 1 p.m.
The victim's wallet was stolen and her cards used several times at the Wal-Mart.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call New Albany police at 662-534-2222, Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.
Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.
