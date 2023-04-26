The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has awarded grants totaling more than $97,000 to 11 preservation projects in Certified Local Government communities across the state.
New Albany is one of those and is receiving $10,000. The money will be used for a survey of 300 structures in the South Side neighborhood as well as completion of a National Register District nomination.
A similar grant was received for a survey of homes in the historic North Side, which has been under way.
The scope of work for awarded projects ranges from surveys and National Register District nominations, such as the New Albany survey, to more advanced phases of rehabilitation, as with the Ocean Springs Community Center foundation stabilization project to ensure the long-term preservation of elaborate murals painted by Walter Anderson.
“We are pleased to be partnering with ten communities in 2023,” said MDAH chief of preservation planning, Meredith Massey. “The projects will largely focus on the rehabilitation of historic buildings and structures, professional assessments, and surveys, with the addition of a few marketing and publication projects highlighting historic resources in several communities. We look forward to assisting these communities in their preservation endeavors.”
The other 2023 grants include:
Carrollton, $1,309.00, for a coloring book that includes historic sites in Carroll County.
Columbus, $10,000.00, for restoration of the Munroe Mausoleum. The scope of work includes basic cleanup, vegetation removal, stabilization of roof structure, masonry repairs, repointing, and plasterwork.
Kosciusko, $13,000.00, for the development of a map and audio/video tour of Redbud Springs and the Natchez Trace.
Lexington, $8,650.00, to include a professional assessment of the front porch at the Lundy House, as well as a conditions assessment.
Ocean Springs, $12,899.10, for foundation repairs to minimize damage to interior murals located at the Ocean Springs Community Center.
Oxford, $7,500.00, for editing and revising design guidelines for Oxford’s local historic districts with a focus on graphics.
Quitman, $5,200.00, for development of a structural assessment and scope of work to address water infiltration issues and other repairs for the Quitman Depot.
Tupelo, $10,000.00, continued restoration of the interior of the Spain House rehabilitation project (Phase VII). This phase includes sheetrock and plaster repair to walls and ceilings.
Tupelo, $10,000.00, professional assessment to identify necessary repairs, including estimated cost and a scope of work at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Woodville, $9,400.00, includes interior work to walls, painting, plumbing and electrical, and security system installation to complete rehabilitation of Polk’s Meat Market.
The Certified Local Government program is a federal-state-local partnership designed to assist communities in dealing with diverse preservation needs through funding and technical assistance. CLG communities may apply for annual grants to undertake preservation projects of importance to the community. Grants may be used for such diverse projects as the restoration of historic buildings; historical, architectural, or archaeological site inventory work; preparation of nominations to the National Register of Historic Places; educational programs; and staff support for new historic preservation commissions.
Funding for the grants comes from the Historic Preservation Fund, a federal grants program appropriated by the U.S. Congress and administered by the National Park Service, which provides financial support to State Historic Preservation Offices—in Mississippi, the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH.
To become a CLG, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program. To learn more about the CLG program, visit https://www.mdah.ms.gov/historic-preservation/preservation-planning-development#clg.
The fifty-six CLG communities in Mississippi are Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Bay Saint Louis, Biloxi, Booneville, Brandon, Canton, Carrollton, Carthage, Claiborne County, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Como, Corinth, Durant, Gautier, Greenville, Greenwood, Hattiesburg, Hazlehurst, Hernando, Holly Springs, Indianola, Jackson, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leland, Lexington, Louisville, McComb, Meridian, Mound Bayou, Mount Olive, Natchez, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Oxford, Pascagoula, Philadelphia, Port Gibson, Quitman, Raymond, Senatobia, Sharkey County, Starkville, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West, West Point, Woodville, and Yazoo City.
Members of the MDAH board of trustees are Spence Flatgard, president, Ridgeland; Hilda Cope Povall, vice president, Cleveland; Nancy Carpenter, Columbus; Carter Burns, Natchez; Kimberly Campbell, Madison; Betsey Hamilton, New Albany; Mark E. Keenum, Starkville; Lucius Lampton, MD, Magnolia; and TJ Taylor, Madison.
