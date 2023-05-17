When they’re not turning out to help fight fires, volunteer firefighters do a wide range of different things.
Jamie Shorter, 43, of New Albany is a good example of that.
He and his wife, Kellia, are believed to be the first New Albany residents to have produced a movie. If there’s another couple who’s accomplished that, they’ll take credit for being the city’s first Black moviemakers.
And in case you missed the movie — which recently debuted in New Albany — another one is in the works, he said this week.
He and Kellia own Shorter Productions, a film and music production company.
They recently released their first film “A Walk of Mine,” which debuted at the Magnolia Theater Saturday, April 15, and then showed again the following Sunday, April 23.
Filmed mostly in New Albany, with one scene filmed at the Shop Rite gas station in Sherman, the movie “is a story about my life, what I do from week to week —barbering, church, playing with a band. The actors in the movie are folks in my life: Me, my mom, my aunt, my grandparents, my cousin, my church family and friends, and members of my band. My kids also helped me with the movie.
“It’s sort of a family comedy for everyone — definitely “G” rated.
“The message I’d like people to take away from the movie is to stop doing the same thing year after year. God can take you to unknown but wonderful places, but you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone to do it,” Shorter said.
The film isn’t currently showing anywhere now, but the couple hopes to be able to show it again in New Albany, and perhaps elsewhere, then put it on a TV network.
A second movie is in production, and it will have a surprise in it Shorter wasn’t aware of, he said this week with a laugh.
“I’m in the process of writing the movie now, and I’m already on the fifth scene. What I just found out was that my wife has already written a full movie but didn’t tell me. We’re going to try to combine her movie and mine into one suspense film,” he said.
This movie will be more adult-oriented than the first one, but it will also be “family friendly.”
The New Albany Fire Department volunteer firefighter —a barber by trade — has been with the department for about a year and a half.
Although he sometimes can’t drop what he’s doing —especially if he’s in the middle of giving someone a haircut — and answer a fire call, “I go when I can.”
Although he has yet to set foot in an actual fire, he enjoys the opportunity to help people in a time of crisis.
“I enjoy working with others to help people. That enjoyment motivates me to be willing to take whatever risks I have to as a firefighter. I know I’ll be facing danger, but I’ll face it as part of a team. In a tough situation like a fire or a wreck, there’s nobody else to do it, and that’s important to me,” he said this week.
What’s the downside of the job? “The hours and the cleaning up after a fire. You can be called out any time — midnight or 3 a.m. After a fire is over, you’ve still got to help pick up tools, roll up hoses,” he said.
He followed a winding road to get into barbering.
The son of James Dean Shorter and Della Ruth Nichols is a New Albany native who graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 1998, then attended Northeast Mississippi Community College on a band scholarship as a drummer.
After college, he did factory work. It paid the bills, but he wasn’t really happy at it.
One day his brother, who was attending a barber college in Ripley, suggested Jamie might give barbering a try. The idea reverberated — he and Jamie used to cut each other’s hair as kids — and Jamie finally did go to the Ripley barber college.
The rest, as they say, is history. He’s had his own shop since 2014, and thoroughly enjoys what he does.
The things he enjoys most about barbering is, “owning my own business, interacting with different clients, working at my own pace, and being able to take off as needed without having consult with anyone.
“Working on a head is like doing a piece of artwork to help make someone look and feel good,” he said this week.
The downside to the job? “Sometimes when I first started I didn’t cut someone’s hair the way they wanted, and sometimes I had to deal with customer attitude.
“Another drawback to the job is that this isn’t like factory work — if I don’t work I don’t get paid, and there are no paid vacations,” he said.
He has many other skills.
He draws and he’s a multi-talented musician: Along with drums, he also plays piano and xylophone.
He puts those musical talents to good use, literally making a joyful noise unto the Lord.
He and Kellia, and their children Jamie and Amberianna, attend Church In The Now in New Albany, where he’s the organist.
He also plays area dates in a 12-piece band called Southern Soul and Company, specializing in ‘70s and ‘80s music in the James Brown genre. There’s also one sound guy and two on the road crew guys.
“Music is a talent God gave me, I guess. Music has always come easy for me. I played drums with my parents and grandparents in a group when I was growing up,” he recalled.
He knows his limits, though: He doesn’t sing, he concluded with a chuckle this week.
