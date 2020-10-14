NEW ALBANY - The Lady Bulldogs didn't get off to the best start against Louisville in their 4A volleyball playoff match, but New Albany eventually got on a roll and won 3-0 on Tuesday. New Albany won by scores of 25-12, 25-6 and 25-9.
"I feel like we weren't maybe mentally prepared to come out and play those first couple of points, but after a timeout, we got back in it and got the serve for Masey (Adams) and she kinda took control to get us back into the game," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We made some mistakes here and there, but I feel like mentally, that was our problem, but I am glad that they overcame it and came back and won."
Camryn Rainwater helped to break an early tie at 8-8 as she connected on two aces and helped New Albany establish a 13-8 lead.
Adams later went to the serving line with New Albany holding a narrow 15-11 lead and proceeded to drop in four aces and a kill while blowing the game open at 23-11. She finished the set with five aces and two kills and Vakeria Jett hammered down five kills.
The second was belonged to New Albany from the opening serve as Adams was on the serve and helped the Bulldogs race out to a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs won handily by a 25-6 margin. Jett and Adams led the production again for New Albany with three kills and four aces respectively.
Louisville received a huge dose of Jett in the third set as she picked up four aces and two kills to lead the Bulldogs. Adams had four kills while Rainwater counted four aces.
"One thing that we've been struggling with this whole year is keeping consistent serves and even tonight we had eight mis-serves and in a three set match, that's kind of a lot," Connolly said. "I really feel like we did come out on it strong and the serves that we did miss were aggressive serves. It was not the barely making it to the net mis-serves."
Seniors Jett, Endya Worship and Alexis Mirfield had major contributions in the win as Jett led the trio with eight kills and six aces. Worship had four kills and Mirfield picked up three.
"I love my seniors and hopefully this is not our last home game because the third round will stay at the schools," Connolly said. "I've really enjoyed being their coach these past two years and I've coached Vakeria in club as well. They really stepped up tonight and they have a special place in my heart and I'm going to be sad to see it end."
Adams finished a very productive night for the Bulldogs with 15 assists, nine aces and four kills. Rainwater had eight aces and three digs while Hannah Hughes had three digs.
New Albany will travel to Pontotoc for the second round of 4A volleyball playoffs and that game is set for Saturday, October 17 at 6:00.