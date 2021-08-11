NEW ALBANY • Alli Hodges of New Albany is among 11 participants in the 16th annual 2021 Dance Like the Stars event to be held Saturday night, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo.
Tickets are currently available from the Boys and Girls Club office at 841-6504 for $50 each – which includes dinner – or $20 each for those who just want to watch the show.
The event benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
The volunteer “celebrity dancers” are learning a professional ballroom dance routine alongside professional dance partners from Tupelo’s The Dance Studio, owned by Rubye Del Harden.
The dancers will then compete against one another on the dance floor at the Arena .
The dancers are also raising money individually for the cause. The dancer who raises the most money will be named the event Grand Champion.
The goal of the event was to raise $210,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. Even with fundraising starting a month later than normal, that goal’s already been surpassed; $230,000 has been raised so far, club officials said Thursday, Aug. 5.
To help reach their goal, Toyota Mississippi has donated $20,000.
Hodges began training with her dance instructor, Benjamin Pryor, about June 1. They plan to continue training until the day of the event.
The New Albany Elementary School assistant teacher, who hopes to start a children’s theater company in that city, hopes to raise $10,000. “I’m at $7,500, with more money coming, so I think I can reach goal,” she said last week.
“It’s been going really well,” she said. “I’ve been learning a lot of new things and tips, and I’m so excited.”
Alli, who is the daughter of Scott and Stefenie Hodges of New Albany, just graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in theatre.
She took on the physical and mental challenge of performing in “Dance Like the Stars” because “I’ve always had a huge heart for children,” she said this week.
“I majored in theater at USM, so I’ve done a good deal of performing and dancing. I just love stuff like this, and I love that I get to do it for an amazing organization like Boys and Girls Club,” she said last week.
Another great thing is that her job ties in to Boys and Girls Club; “I get to work one on one with the kids who go to the club,” she added.
The hardest part of Dancing Like the Stars has been “learning different styles of dance. In college I was used to musical theatre dance. Also, I grew up tapdancing, and still do that to this day.
“With Dancing Like the Stars, I’ve had to learn new terms and styles and how to do those things properly,” she said.
“I’m enjoying the challenge. I’m just excited and thankful and grateful to have been asked to do this for the kids,” she said.
Said BGCNMS Chief Professional Officer Zell Long this week: “It has just been amazing to us. It’s the dancers, but it’s also the people who are giving, that (are) contributing, all the reasons they are doing this. We are so thankful.”
Along with Hodges, the remaining 10 dancers are Miriam Anderson of Ripley, Nancy Maria Balach of Oxford, Brooke Burleson of Tupelo, Dr. Laura Marion of Tupelo, Trish McCluney of Tupelo, Victor McMillan of Tupelo, Daniella Oropeza of Tupelo, Dr. Gabe Rulewiz of Tupelo, Demetra Sherer of Tupelo and Joe Washington of Tupelo.
Professional instructors from The Dance Studio include Pryor, Andrew Davis, Gemi Moore, Tammy Wilson, and Sara Wood.
Fundraising will continue until the end of the Dance Like the Stars show. Each dancer is being challenged to beat 2013 Grand Champion Rhonda Hanby’s record of raising over $61,000.
The funds will benefit the 2,000-plus youngsters that Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany serve annually. Last year’s event raised more than $260,000, according to published reports.
Since starting in 2006, nearly 150 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated in the annual event. More information can be found at www.bgcnms.org.