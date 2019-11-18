Greta Blakemore of New Albany has been chosen to play for the North in the 2020 MAC All-Star Volleyball Games. The games will be played on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Hangar Dome on the Millsaps College Campus in Jackson, Miss.
Blakemore recently completed her junior season with the New Albany Lady Bulldogs who finished runner-up in 4A to Vancleave.
Blakemore led all players in Class 4A with 399 kills for the season. Her kill percentage was 33.7. She also recorded 44 blocks, 56 service aces and 280 digs.
Blakemore was coached by Ashley Connolly at New Albany.
Blakemore will be joined on the North team by De'Aisha Browner of Pontotoc and Annie McGregor, coach of Pontotoc volleyball, will be one of the North coaches.