The historic Ciné Theatre in New Albany will host three screenings of the film, “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” on its opening weekend in September.
The award-winning film tells the story of the allegedly unresolved 1809 demise of a national hero who, with William Clark, explored and mapped a large part of the Louisiana Purchase and western part of the country.
Later, Lewis died by gunshot on the Natchez Trace, then an isolated frontier road connecting Nashville,
Tenn. to Natchez. Did Lewis, the Governor of the Louisiana Territory, commit suicide as history reports or was his end far more sinister?
In the film, entangled versions of Lewis’s tragic ending at a remote Tennessee inn are imagined by his
friend Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter, Mindhunter) during a tense encounter with Priscilla Grinder
(Gousset, The Card Counter) – the only witness to Lewis’s final night alive. The historical thriller brings
together an award-winning cast and crew that includes John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Sonny
Marinelli (Entourage) and Evan Williams (Versailles) as Lewis.
The film is directed and written by Six Shooter Studios CEO Clark Richey of Baldwyn. Richey, who said he works as an engineer to finance his film production, presented a program about the progress of the film during its production earlier this year at the Union County Heritage Museum, where he showed a section of the movie.
“What an honor it is for New Albany to be a site for the release,” said Billye Jean Stroud, Director of New Albany Main Street and Community Development, adding, “Stay tuned for future exhibits around Meriwether and his influence on The Tanglefoot Trail.”
Movie-only events will be on Friday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 11, with tickets priced at $12.50 plus tax and fees. A special screening event, complete with a reception meet-and-greet as well as a filmmaker question-and-answer session, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets are $30 plus tax and fees. Details can be found at magnoiaciviccenter.com
The official U.S. theatrical premiere of the film will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in a
one-night-only performance in the historic 1,200-seat Tampa Theatre in Tampa, Fla. The official national release of the movie will commence on Friday, Sept. 9, with premiere events being held in theaters in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Executive producers include Richey, John Schneider (John Schneider Studios), Alicia Allain Schneider (Maven Entertainment), and Michael Mosca (Starling Road Productions). The film was produced by Six Shooter Studios GM Amye Gousset, Robbie Fisher (Fisher Productions, LLC), Morgan Cutturini and P.J. Leonard.
