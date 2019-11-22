Senior Cristian Perez of New Albany has been selected to play on the North team in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2020 All-Star soccer game on February 15, 2020 at Brandon High School.
Perez plays in the midfield for the Bulldogs and was instrumental in New Albany's postseason success in 2018 as they reached the North Half before being eliminated by West Lauderdale.
Perez is known for his defensive effort in the midfield and has a strong transition game when stopping an opponent's attack and turning that into a counter opportunity for his team.
The boys North team will be coached by Harl Roehm and Scotti Miles of Lewisburg.