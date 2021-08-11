NEW ALBANY • The New Albany School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its meeting Monday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m.:
• Approved the resignation of Allen Ball, Teacher/Assistant Basketball Coach, New Albany High School.
• Approved the resignation of Allen Ball, Head Boys Basketball/Assistant Football Coach, New Albany Middle School.
• Approved the resignation of Danica Buchanan, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved the resignation of Mary Beth Muncie, Head Cheer Coach, New Albany High School.
• Approved the resignation of Dennis Siddell, Bus Driver, Central Office.
• Approved Tammy Almand, Bus Driver, Central Office replacing Dennis Siddell (moving from 1/2 route to full route).
• Approved Larry Drummond, Bus Driver 1/2 route, Central Office replacing Tammy Almand.
• Approved Pam Cobb, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved Danica Buchanan, Teacher, New Albany Middle School replacing Curt Sparks.
• Approved Bert Anderson, Assistant Boys & Girls Track Coach, New Albany Middle School.
• Approved Easton Hall, Assistant Football Coach, New Albany Middle School replacing Allen Ball.
• Approved Jake McDonald, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
• Approved Timotheus Strong, part-time to full time custodian, New Albany Middle School replacing Tim Johnson.
• Approved Melanie Anderson, Head Cheer Coach, New Albany High School replacing Mary Beth Muncie.
• Approved Mary Beth Muncie, Choreographer/Coordinator, New Albany High School Cheerleaders.
• Approved Easton Hall, Teacher, New Albany High School replacing Allen Ball.
• Approved Danica Buchanan, Assistant Volleyball Coach, New Albany High School replacing Curt Sparks.
• Approved additions to substitute list.
• Heard the Superintendent’s report, which involved Pryor Morrow Architects and JBHM Architects,
• Approved the financial statement.
• Approved the revised agreement with Millennium Consulting Service, LLC.
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with New Albany Police Department as part of the requirements of the FY22 Mississippi Department of Education/Office of Safe and Orderly Schools-MCOPS Grant.
• Accepted the FY MDE-Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services in Schools Grant (MCOPS) of $40,000.
• Approved the Project Year 2021 Gateway Contract and Certification/Lobbying forms with Three Rivers Planning & Development District. The Gateway Contract funds internships and related costs for the IMPACTO Internship program at NAHS.
• Approved IDEA 611 and 619 budgets.
• Approved Special Services Agreement with Sandra Sumner, School Psychometrist.
• Approved the Special Services Agreement with Vance Smith, Speech Language Therapist.
• Approved Special Services Agreement with Rheta Hardy, School Psychometrist.
• Approved bus driver Medicare/Insurance option.
• Received a MDE Accreditation Letter.
• Approved minutes of the July 1, 2021 Regular Board Meeting, July 2, 2021 Special Called Meeting, and July 27, 20201 Special Called Meeting.
• Approved bills, allowances and expenditures per manual checks #5882-5891 District Maintenance July 30, 2021; claim checks #1961475-1961693 District Maintenance July 30, 2021; claim checks New Albany School Lunch Fund; claim checks New Albany High School Activity Fund; claim checks School Career & Technical Activity; claim New Albany School Athletic Fund; claim checks #2219-2221 New Albany Elementary Activity School; claim checks New Albany Elementary Early Childhood; and claim checks #11592-11599 New Albany Middle School Activity.
• Approved a monetary donation of $13,528.25 from NAES PTO to New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved a $1,000 donation from Luther Johnson to New Albany Elementary School for school supplies.
• Approved 2021-2022 pay dates.
• Approved salvaged equipment.
• Held an executive session – Personnel, but took no action.
• Set the next board meeting for Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center.
• Adjourned.