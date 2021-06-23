NEW ALBANY • The New Albany School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its regular meeting Monday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
School Board trustees:
Approved the financial statement.
Approve BNA as depository for the period beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 with an option for up to two one-year renewals at an interest rate of .31%.
Approved a Network Agreement with Millennium Consulting to provide network assistance from July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022.
Approved Jane Ellspermann as a contract consultant.
Approved the annual renewal of the SNAP Health Center EHR software with Professional Software for Nurses, Inc.
Continued agreement with Howard Technologies to provide a computer technician to be located in the New Albany School District.
Approved Special Services Agreement with Millcreek.
Approved Special Services Agreement with Victoria (Tori) Strahan, School Psychologist.
Approved Special Services Agreement with Lifecore Health Group and has permission to use New Albany School buildings to provide mental health counseling for the 2021-2022 school year.
Approved Dual Credit Memorandum with Northeast Mississippi Community College and New Albany School District.
Approved a Dual Credit Memorandum with Blue Mountain College and New Albany School District.
Received a letter from the State Auditor.
Received a letter from the MHSAA congratulating the boys golf team for winning state.
Approved the resignation of Margaret Floyd, Director of Child Nutrition, Central Office effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
Approved the resignation of Susan Kelly, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved the resignation of Calli Broom, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved the resignation of Rebekah Wiseman, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved the resignation of Amy Welborn, Media Specialist, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved the resignation of Chris Russell, ESports, New Albany High School.
Approved the resignation of Nathan Waycaster, Assistant Band Director, New Albany High/Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved the resignation of Joshua Presley, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved the resignation of Joshua Presley, Teacher/Assistant Football/Baseball, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
Approved Jake Miller, Instructional Technology Coach, Central Office, paid with ESSER grant funds.
Approved Hope Bradley, Interventionist, New Albany High School, paid with ESSER grant funds.
Approved Danny Elzie, Custodian, New Albany High School replacing David Butler.
Approved Joshua Barnett, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, New Albany High School replacing Joshua Presley.
Approved Joshua Barnett, Teacher, New Albany Middle School replacing Joshua Presley.
Approved Shelby Pierce Cary, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School replacing Rebekah Wiseman.
Approved Holley Burks, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
Approved Jessica Nanney, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
Approved Danica Buchanan, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School replacing Hope Brown.
Approved minutes of May 3, 2021 Regular Board Meeting --Approved Allowances and Expenditures per manual checks #5868, 5972-5876 District Maintenance, June 3, 2021; claim checks #1961003-1961291; 15900942-15900947 District Maintenance, June 3, 2021; claim checks #9652-9653 Special Services; claim checks New Albany School Lunch Fund Activity Fund; claim checks #15984-15992 New Albany High School Athletic Fund; claim checks #2209-2213 New Albany Elementary School Activity Fund; claim checks New Albany Elementary School Early Childhood; claim checks #28078 New Albany High School Activity Fund; claim checks #5730-5733 Career & Technical School; claim checks #11579-11584 New Albany Middle School Activity Fund.
Approved New Albany/Union County Career & Technical Center Agreement.
Approved Union County/New Albany School Bus Shop Agreement.
Approved New Albany/South Tippah/Union County Alternative Education Agreement.
Approved salvaged equipment.
Approved usage of New Albany High School Kitchens Field by the New Albany Shockers Football Youth Program for a maximum of four home games for the 2021 football season (as long as there are no scheduling conflicts with High School Football games). Shockers will be responsible for all fees including painting and clean up, pending receipt of schedule and proof of insurance.
Held an Executive Session – Personnel.
Said the next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center.