Victoria Brown, a 4th Grade ELA teacher at New Albany Elementary School, has been selected as the New Albany Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured are Gwyn Russell, NAES Principal, Brown, and Wesley McCullough, NAES Assistant Principal.
Teri Watson, an art teacher at New Albany Middle School, has been selected as the New Albany Middle School Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured are Paul Henry, NAMS Principal, Watson, and Anna Sloan, NAMS Assistant Principal.
Allie Pierce, a U.S. History teacher at New Albany High School, has been selected as the New Albany High School Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured with Pierce is NAHS Principal, Dr. Matt Buchanan.
April Voyles, the Health Sciences Instructor at the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education, has been selected as the New Albany CTE Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured with Voyles are her students.
Tonya Chapin, has been selected as the New Albany South Tippah Union County Behavioral Management Center Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured with Chapin is Dr. Avence Pittman, Jr., Director.
