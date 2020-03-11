Boys & Girls Club donation

From left are Lance Evans, New Albany Schools superintendent; Todd Lott, New Albany High School athletic director; John Ferrell, New Albany High School principal; Marquel Conner, New Albany Boys & Girls Club unit director; Zell Long, chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi; and Bob Monroe, advisory board member for New Albany Boys & Girls Club.

On Friday night, Jan. 31, the New Albany School District designated the home basketball games versus Ripley High School to be a "Benefit Basketball Night" with a portion of the gate receipts being donated to the local New Albany Boys & Girls Club.  This gesture by the New Albany Schools kicked off the Boys & Girls Club local campaign drive and is a wonderful example of the spirit of cooperation and support that exists between the school district and the local Boys & Girls Club.

david.johnson@journalinc.com

