New Albany School District has enrolled with STOPit, the leading technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct. STOPit empowers students with an easy app to safely and anonymously report anything of concern to school officials – from cyberbullying to threats of violence or self-harm. STOPit empowers students to stand up for themselves and others while giving our schools the insight we need to keep students safe.
“Our school district is continually working to ensure that we have the safest school environment so our students can be successful,” said Dr. Lance Evans, superintendent. “This technology platform will give our students a means of communicating inappropriate behavior and potential threats anonymously.”
With STOPit, students can submit anonymous reports containing text, photos, or video. Administrators are then able to manage incidents in a messaging system. This system provides efficient and powerful investigative tools to the staff, including the ability to message with the reporter, which will allow us to address issues instantly.
STOPit does more than just help schools address incidents and mitigate risk. STOPit will also help go beyond reacting to bullying and inappropriate behavior, and instead start deterring it. As young people continue to engage more with technology every day, schools are taking a proactive step to empower students to become responsible citizens in the community in the way that they feel most comfortable. The continued use of STOPit is an important step in continued effort to provide a positive school climate and a safe learning environment for students.
New Albany School District relaunched the STOPit program in October.
About STOPit:
STOPit is the leading technology company providing a comprehensive software platform that mitigates, deters and controls bullying, including cyberbullying, harassment and other harmful or inappropriate conduct. The STOPit platform is available to schools, universities, businesses and governments both in the United States and around the world. The STOPit mobile app is a simple, fast and powerful tool which empowers individuals to protect themselves and stand up for others online, on social media, in the classroom or in the office. DOCUMENTit, a robust incident management system, empowers administrators and management to get in front of issues to mitigate risk and adhere to the ever evolving compliance landscape.