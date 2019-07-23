All of the following supplies are to be purchased by parents
New Albany Elementary
Early Childhood
•2 - (24 count) Crayola Crayons (No Rose Art
•Please)
•1 - Water Color Paint (8 colors, single)
•2 - Packs of Glue Sticks
•2 - 4 oz. Bottles of Elmer’s Glue
•2 - 3 Prong Vinyl Folders with Pockets
•1 - Pencil Pouch with a view (to fit in 3 prong
•folder)
•2 - Boxes of Kleenex
•2 - Clorox/Lysol Brand Disinfecting Wipes
•1 - Package of Expo Dry Erase Markers
•1 - Package of Play Dough (4 pack)
•1 - Rest Mat (fold-up style)
Boys:
•1 - Box Gallon Ziploc Bags
•1 - Box of Band-aids
•1 - Package of White Cardstock
Girls:
•1 - Box Quart Bags
•1 - Package of Colored Copy Paper
•1 - Bottle of Germ-X
Kindergarten Supply List
•#2 yellow, wooden pencils- 24 ct
•2 pack pencil cap erasers
•Crayola crayons: 5 boxes of 24 (NO ROSE ART)
•6- 4 oz. bottles of Elmer’s school glue
•1 pair of Fiskars blunt tip scissors
•3- vinyl folders with prongs and pockets
•Kleenex- 3 pack
•Clorox wipes- 3 pack
•2- Mead Learn to Letter lined primary tablets
•3 ring clear pencil pouch with zipper
•1 hand sanitizer (NO TRAVEL SIZE)
•1- 4 pack of playdough
•1- 2 pack of black EXPO markers
•1 pack of watercolors
•**GIRLS ONLY: 1 pack of fine tip markers and 1 box of quart ziploc bags
•**BOYS ONLY: 1 pack of regular washable markers and 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
1st Grade Supply List
•4- 24 count Crayola Crayons (no Rosa Art)
•2- 24 count no. 2 pencils (Ticonderoga)
•12 Glue Sticks
•Kleenex (3 pack)
•2 pack of pencil topper erasers
•2 packs of block style erasers
•4- Vinyl Folders- 3 prongs with pockets (solid color)
•Fiskar’s Blunt Tip Scissors
•3 Containers of Clorox Wipes
•Ziplock bags (girls-gallon) (boys-quarts)
•3-prong pencil pouch (no hard case)
•1 pkg index cards (100 count)
•1 pack of Expo Markers (4 count)
•1 pack of Crayola Washable Markers
•1 12 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer (girls)
•2 packs of band-aids (boys)
•1 set of headphones or earbuds
2nd Grade Supply List
•Wide ruled paper (2 packs)
•Wooden ruler (1)
•Expo markers (2 packs)
•Ticonderoga Wooden Pencils (3 packages)
•Pink Pearl block style eraser (1 pack)
•Pencil Cap Erasers (4 packs)
•Crayola Crayons (4 Packs)
•Washable Crayola Markers (4 boxes)
•Kleenex (4 boxes)
•Fiskar Scissors (1 pair)
•Clorox Wipes (4 containers)
•Earbuds (1)
•Glue Sticks (6)
•Vinyl Folders with pockets (no brads) SOLID COLORS (4)
•Girls Only: 1 box gallon zip lock plastic bags
•Boys Only:1 box quart zip lock plastic bags
3rd Grade Supply List
•Pack Wide Rule, Loose Leaf Paper
•2“ Three Ringed Binders (Hard, Not Flimsy) with pockets NO TRAPPER KEEPERS/ZIPPER BINDERS
•Vinyl Folder with Binder Holes and Pockets
•Vinyl Folders with Prongs
•Pkgs. #2 Wooden Pencils: 24 count (Ticonderoga or American Eagle brand)
•Crayola Crayons: 24 count (NO ROSE ART)
•2 pkgs. of Glue Sticks
•Fiskar’s Scissors
•1 Clear Small Plastic Art Box (small.. not shoe size, please)
•2 Pkgs. Pencil Top Erasers
•Earbuds
•3 Boxes of Kleenex
•4 count Expo Dry Erase Markers (NO LOW ODOR)
•2 Clorox Wipes
•Highlighters
•Boys Only: 1 Box of Quart Zip-Loc Bags
•Girls Only: 1 Box of Gallon Zip-Loc Bags
•*Please do NOT label items.
4th Grade Supply List
•2 boxes (24 count) wooden pencils with erasers
•1 box of crayons
•3 packages of wide ruled loose leaf paper
•5 glue sticks and 1 bottle of liquid glue
•1 pair of scissors
oinch hardback binder with side pockets
•1 set of dividers
•composition notebooks
•containers of clorox wipes
•plastic folders with pockets and brads
•1 box of markers
•packages of cap erasers
•1 bottle of Germ-x
•1 pair of earbuds to be used with iPad
•2 packages of Expo dry erase markers
•3 boxes of kleenex
•GIRLS - 1 box of GALLON zip lock bags
•BOYS - 1 box of QUART zip lock bags
5th Grade Supply List
•2 packs -Expo Markers (4 count)
•3 packs - Notebook Paper
•2 packs - Pencils (24 count)
•24 - Glue Sticks
•1 pack - Red Pens
•1 pack of Highlighters
•1 box - Crayola Crayons (24 count)
•3 pack Clorox Wipes
•3 pack Kleenex Tissue
•1 bottle - Germ X
•1 pair Scissors
•Stylus
•Earbuds
•Zippered Pouch
•Science:
•1-3 Prong Folder
•Composition Book
•Math:
•1 - 3 Prong Folder
•2 - 3 Subject Spiral Notebooks
•English Language Arts:
•1 - 1 Subject Spiral Notebook
•1 - Composition Notebook
•1 pack Post-It-Notes
New Albany Middle School
6th grade Supply List
Supplies taken to your 1st period teacher and left in the classroom
•2 boxes of Kleenex
•GermX
Supplies to be kept in your backpack for all classes
•Dry erase markers
•Pencils
•Red pen
•3 ring binder (to be shared in Math, SS, Science, Math, ICT)
•Divider Tabs (set of 8)
•Highlighters
•Earbuds
•Loose leaf paper (college rule for English, wide rule for Math)
English class needs:
•Separate 1 inch flexible binder with college rule paper
Math class needs:
•Regular calculator. It should have numbers, operating signs, % key. It can be called a 4-function calculator. DO NOT get a scientific calculator. They cannot be used until 8th grade!!
•ELECTIVE CLASSES
(need only if you are enrolled in that class)
Art class needs:
•9x12 spiral bound sketchbook, pencils & erasers to be KEPT in ART class
Band needs
•1/2”binder
Chorus needs:
•1” binder
IG ... To be kept in the IG classroom
•1” binder
•divider tabs ( 8 count)
•zipper pouch for binder with pens & pencils inside
•300 index cards (last year’s items can be used)
7th Grade Supply List
•Earbuds for iPad (stylus is optional)
•basic 4 function calculator (make sure it has the +/- sign on it and the square root button)
•4 pack of dry erase markers
•lined notebook paper
•pencils & pens
•box of 24 colored pencils
•box of kleenex & small bottle of germ-X for first period class.
Items needed for elective classes:
•Art - 9x12 spiral bound sketchbook
•Band - 1/2” binder
•Chorus - 1” binder
•IG - To be kept in the IG classroom ~ 1” binder, 8-tab divider pack, zipper pouch for binder with pens & pencils inside, 300 index cards (last year’s items can be used)
Summer reading assignments, which are due Thursday, August 8th, for 2019-2020 middle school students can be found at namiddleschool.com
8th Grade Supply List
**All students will be responsible for bringing one bottle of germ-x and two boxes of tissues to their first period teacher.
•Earbuds for iPad (stylus is optional)
English:
•Highlighters
•Index cards
•Binder or folder for handouts
•Pencils
Mathematics:
•Scientific calculator (optional)
•Notebook with rings
•Dividers
•Pencils
•Notebook paper
Science:
•Composition notebook (no rings)
•Colored pencils
Social Studies:
•Loose leaf paper
•Three ringed binder
•Traditional blue and black ink pens
•#2 pencils (traditional or mechanical)
•1 pk. Hole saver reinforcement
•labels
•Highlighters