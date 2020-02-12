New Albany Elementary
Feb. 24
Chicken Patty Sandwich, Red Beans and Rice with Sausage, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Mixed Berries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Biscuit WG, Chocolate Pudding, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 25
Stuffed Crust Pizza, Cheesy Chicken Over/Rice, Tossed Salad w/ Dressing, Baby Carrots w/Dressing, Banana, Assorted Fruit Juices, Yeast Roll, Jello, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 26
Hot Dog, Rib-B-Que Sandwich, Confetti Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Fresh Orange Smiles, Assorted Fruit Juices, Jello, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 27
Sack Lunch, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 28
Corn Dog Nuggets, Stromboli, Cheesy Broccoli, Oven Baked Fries, Fruit Cocktail, Assorted Fruit Juices, Jello, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
New Albany Middle School
Feb. 24
Vegetable Beef Soup & Uncrustable Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Ham & Cheese Sub, Cheesy Broccoli, Black-Eyed Peas, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 25
BBQ Pork Sandwich, Chili Dog, Ham & Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 26
Chicken Alfredo, Fish Sandwich, Ham & Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Corn on the Cob, Green Beans, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Texas Toast, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 27
Cheeseburger, Ham & Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Oven Baked Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 28
Pizza, Variety, Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/muffin, Ham & Cheese Sub, Tossed Salad w/Dressing, Whole Kernel Corn, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
New Albany High School
Feb. 24
Chicken Chunks/Honey BBQ, Chicken Fajita w/Chips, Ham/Cheese Sub w/chips, Lima Beans, Cheesy Broccoli, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Jello, Yeast Roll, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 25
Chicken Nuggets, Ham/Cheese Sub w/chips, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Chocolate Pudding, Yeast Roll, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 26
Bacon Burger, Ham/Cheese Sub w/chips, Chef Salad, Oven Baked Fries, Black-Eyed Peas, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Rice Krispie Bar, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 27
Chicken Spaghetti, Fish Sandwich, Ham/Cheese on Hoagie, Chef Salad, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Brownie, Texas Toast, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk
Feb. 28
Pizza, Variety, Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/muffin, Ham/Cheese Sub w/chips, Whole Kernel Corn, Tossed Salad w/ Dressing, Fruit Cup, Variety of Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Chocolate Chip Cookie, FF Chocolate Milk and 1% Milk