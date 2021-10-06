The October meeting of the New Albany School Board was brief and dealt mostly with recurring issues.
Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans did update trustees on state assessment scores as reported this past week.
He noted that students in Algebra I, which includes New Albany Middle School and New Albany High School, ranked second in the state for percentage of students scoring proficient or above. New Albany High School ranked fourth in the state in percentage of students scoring proficient or above on the English II test.
At New Albany Elementary School, Grade 3 and Grade 4 Mathematics and Grade 5 English Language Arts were in the top 15 percent of school districts that demonstrated a high level of student proficiency.
“All of our English Language Arts and Mathematics scores in the New Albany School District were above the state average scale score,” Evans said earlier. “All regions of the state have experienced the same issues due to the ongoing pandemic, thus allowing us to all see how COVID-19 has impacted learning statewide. We are pleased that our students are still performing above the state average standards.”
The city separate district continues to do well financially, closing the 2021 year with a balance of $2,016,310, which Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey said is up slightly.
Expenses have been down slightly due to the instructional changes necessitated by the pandemic, but those are expected to rise again as classes get back to normal. “It’s back to the real world as far as expenses go,” Evans said, and noted that higher gasoline prices will be a factor as well.
The district has received financial help through the Covid ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds and is slated to receive more.
Personnel matters included approving:
- The resignation of Jessica Jordan, interventionist, New Albany Middle School.
- The resignation of Claude Mills, bus driver, central office effective Sept. 10.
- The resignation of Larry Drummond, bus driver, central office effective Sept. 21.
- The transfer of Jake Miller from technology coach to director of technology.
- Tim Johnson, bus driver, central office.
- Brock White, bus driver, central office.
- The transfer of Rose Peak, teacher assistant at New Albany Elementary to receptionist at New Albany Middle School.
- Tim Ewing, teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Katrina Crawford, cafeteria, New Albany High School.
- Additions to substitute list.
The next scheduled meeting of the board will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the New Albany Middle School Library.