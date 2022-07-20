Please include this from the Child Nutrition Department: Free & Reduced Priced lunch forms must be completed and turned in this year. Forms will be sent home with students the first week of school, they are light blue. If you qualify,based on the income/household members chart, please fill one form out per family or household.
New Albany Schools Prices
Student Breakfast $1.00
Student Lunch $2.25
Adult Lunch $3.25
Individual Food Prices
Entrée $1.50
Fruit/Vegetable I.75
Bread 50
Chips 50/.75/1.00
Ice Cream 50
Water $1.00
Breakfast entrée $3.25
Additional Information About Our School Nutrition Program
1. Student meal charges are discouraged. No adult meal charges per Child Nutrition Charge Policy.
2. Checks accepted for meals ONLY. Payments for lunch and/or breakfast should not be combined with other school expenses. 'MySchoolBucks" Is the simple way to pay for school meals with creditdebit card or electronic checks. Go to the district website newalbanyschools.us. Click on the tab 'Quick Links*,
look "Parents/Students", click on "Parents Help Desk", scroll down and click on "Cafeteria Online Pay*
You will then be connected to the "MySchoolBucks" website.
3. Federal Management Circular 796-1 (RV.2) lists bad debts as a non-allowable expenditure of Federal Funds; therefore, losses on meals charged or bad checks cannot be paid from Child Nutrition Funds.
4. Cash refunds will be made only when a student withdraws from school. Any requests for refunds shall be in writing addressed to the Child Nutrition Director and Office of the Superintendent. Money not utilized during the school year will be carried forward to the next school year.
5. No foods and/or drinks are to be sold on the school campus one hour prior to and one hour after breakfast and lunch schedules at each school
6. "Offer* as opposed to "Serve" has been established for grades Pre-K - 12. Students must take at least three (3) of the five (5) meal components which must include a fruit or vegetable. A double serving of an item does not count as two (2) food items.
7. Students who bring lunch from home can only purchase milk or milk products and water.
8. Students may eat lunch in approved areas only. Due to the congestion created in the school office and hallways, lunches from local restaurants may not be delivered to the school.
9. Menus will appear weekly in the local newspaper and on the district web site.
Child Nutrition Charge Policy
In accordance with the recommendation of the charging of meals by the Mississippi State Department of Education, the New Albany School District shall comply with the regulation as follows:
A. Adults are not allowed to charge meals
B. Students may charge meals as follows
Charging a reimbursable meal will result in a negative balance on the student's account
until funds have been added to the student's account
Students with a zero or negative balance will not be allowed to purchase a second meal or
a la carte items until the student's account is in good standing
When a student brings money, that will be applied to the purchase of a reimbursable meal;
any remainder money will then be applied to negative balances on the student's account
C. Negative account balances will be carried out as follows:
Daily charge notes will be sent home with students who have a negative account balance
from the cafeteria manager
Daily calls and/or emails will be sent to the parent(s)/guardian(s) Monday through Friday
whose child has a negative account balance from the Child Nutrition Department
D. Failure to bring the account into good standing within thirty (30) days will result in:
Further investigation by school counselors and/or principals
Notification to appropriate state agencies
At the end of each school year negative balances will be added to individual student fees
for payment
Allergies Among Students
Regulations governing the federal lunch and breakfast program permit food substitutions for individual children with medical or other special dietary needs. The regulation allows substitutions *only when supported by statement from a recognized medical authority which includes recommended alternate foods*. In case of milk allergy, juice may be substituted when the verification is received. Please contact, Mr. Mike Robertson, Director of Child Nutrition at 534-1810, if this type service is needed.