The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide assessment results this past week and New Albany schools fared comparatively well.
This is the first statewide measure of student performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time since MAAP tests were first administered in 2016, student proficiency decreased in mathematics and English Language Arts. Students were last tested in 2019 and reached an all-time high for proficiency in mathematics and ELA.
“Teachers, students and parents in the New Albany School District have navigated the struggles of COVID extremely well,” Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said.
“Specifically, worth noting is the level of success our students demonstrated in Algebra I (which includes New Albany Middle School and New Albany High School) ranking 2nd in the state for percentage of students scoring proficient or above,” Evans said. “NAHS ranked 4th in the state in percentage of students scoring proficient or above on the English II test.”
At New Albany Elementary School, Grade 3 and Grade 4 Mathematics and Grade 5 English Language Arts were in the top 15% of school districts that demonstrated a high level of student proficiency.
“All of our English Language Arts and Mathematics scores in the New Albany School District were above the state average scale score,” Evans said. “All regions of the state have experienced the same issues due to the ongoing pandemic, thus allowing us to all see how COVID-19 has impacted learning statewide. We are pleased that our students are still performing above the state average standards.”
Evans also noted that the New Albany School District’s participation rates for testing were almost excellent. He said 99.6% of eligible students were tested in English Language Arts and 99.4% of eligible students were tested in mathematics. “It is important that we tested as many of our students as safely possible so that we can have quality data to plan for interventions and quality instruction going forward,” he said.
“We are also pleased that data related to graduation rates saw a significant increase from 84.3% in 2020 to 88.2% in 2021.”
Statewide proficiency levels fell in all grades except grade 8 ELA, which increased 0.1 percent (35.6 percent) since 2019 (35.5 percent).
MAAP measures students’ progress toward academic goals that equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in college and the workforce. Mississippi teachers helped develop MAAP tests, which align with the learning goals for Mississippi classrooms. MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8 and in high school English II and Algebra I.
“The disruption and stress caused by COVID-19 has had an impact on student performance in every state in the country and the impact has been more marked in mathematics than in English Language Arts,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am proud of the way Mississippi students, families, teachers and school leaders persevered through the most challenging school year of their lives.”
The MDE provided districts pandemic-related flexibilities to administer the assessments. Schools provided safe testing environments to all students including full-time virtual learners who took assessments at schools. The overall participation rate for assessments was 96.9%, close to the 98%-99% rates of previous years.
Due to COVID disruptions, grade 3 students were not required to meet a passing score on the reading assessment to be promoted to grade 4. Students still had to meet all other district requirements for promotion. Students who took required end-of-course high school assessments including Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History were not required to meet a passing score.
“For our students to show continued growth and improved proficiency during such a difficult time in their lives is such an outstanding accomplishment,” said Dr. Bonita Coleman, superintendent of Ocean Spring School District (OSSD).
Pre-pandemic, statewide student proficiency rates increased every year since MAAP tests were first administered. By 2019, Mississippi had become a national leader in education because students were making faster progress than nearly every other state. Several factors contributed to the steady rise in student achievement including the implementation of higher academic standards and statewide support to teachers to help students reach higher standards. The effective implementation of several education reform laws and policies that developed or strengthened early childhood education, literacy instruction, school and district accountability, and advanced learning opportunities for high school students.
“We will continue to engage all stakeholders as we continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and move forward as we continue to “Prepare ALL for Success,” Evans said.
Here are the links for complete test results:
2020-21 District and school-level assessment results mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Assessment/2020-21
2018-19 District and school-level assessment results