The New Albany School District is modifying its lunch program distribution next week.
Beginning Monday, April 6, the school district is reducing its grab and go meal pickup schedule to two days per week to further limit face-to-face contact.
The new schedule is as follows:
- Monday - receive meals for two days (Monday and Tuesday)
- Wednesday - receive meals for the remainder of the week (Wednesday-Saturday)
These meals may be picked up from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the New Albany Middle School cafeteria.
School officials did say that meals will also be available this Friday, April 3 as previously scheduled.