In order to help its students who may not have Internet services at home, the New Albany School District has set up several spots around the city to offer free WiFi.
The district announced last week that it has established six locations, as well as two school buses that will serve as hubs for the public to access the Internet. They are as follows:
- 301 Highway 15 North
- 201 Highway 15 North
- 400 Apple Street
- 874 Sam T. Barkley Drive
- 301 North Street
- 112 Fairground Circle
- Bus 12 in the New Albany High School parking lot
- Bus 18 in the New Albany Elementary School parking lot
The WiFi name for the first four locations are NASD-Fast, while the name for the 301 North St. location is NEMCC-Guest and the name for the 112 Fairground Cir. location is msuguest. The building locations can be accessed without a password, while the password for the two buses is "bulldogs."
New Albany school officials said the district has been researching the idea and cost associated with the project for several months and had purchased the equipment for the two buses earlier this semester. The intention for the buses was to place WiFi on the longest bus route and on a bus used for extra-curricular activity travel, such as athletic events, band and chorus events and field trips.
“Our goal is to insure our students have adequate WiFi to complete assignments. We felt this was another way that we could help prepare all of our students for success,” said Lecia Stubblefield, director of professional services for the district. “The completion of installation was timed perfectly to allow us to provide needed services during this time of school closures.”
Robert Garrett, director of technology and innovation for NASD said the district wanted to address the need of some students who struggled with reliable Internet.
“People can park near the buses and receive a good Internet connection without leaving their vehicle," Garrett said.
Lawanda Johnson took her son Edward, a first grader, to the Bus #18 location Wednesday for the first time.
"Where we live, it's kinda hard to get WiFi," Johnson said. "So we came out here and today is the first day we've actually used it. It's very convenient since we don't have WiFi where we live.
Johnson said things have been going well overall so far with the online schooling through the district.
"We did almost like a Facetime where he gets to see his classmates and the teacher will give them math problems or a sentence and they figure out the noun," Johnson said. "She'll also read a book and then she'll tell them they can take an AR test. So far, so good."
School district officials said they are regularly checking buses and the equipment to make sure the WiFi is still working properly. They also said the data will be analyzed to determine if there is enough of a need to equip additional buses in the future but the immediate plan is to buy the technology to equip three more buses.