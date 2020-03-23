The New Albany School District is offering breakfast and lunch to its students, even if the facilities are closed.
The district began offering grab and go breakfast and lunch Monday at the New Albany Middle School.
Dr. Lance Evans, Superintendent of New Albany School District, said that about 20 area churches are assisting the school district to serve these meals to the children. He also said the district may consider some other distribution points besides the middle school in the near future, including possible delivery.
Patrons can pick up these meals between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.